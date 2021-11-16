Commentator asks for reinforcements, but believes in the evolution of the current Botafogo cast in Serie A: ‘It’s developing’

O Botafogo confirmed access to Serie A this Monday with the victory over Operário, is still going to seek the title, but is already looking to 2022. For commentator André Loffredo, the need to build up the cast is clear, but a good part of the group that started out discredited proved to be in a position to help the elite.

– This cast was solidifying and growing. Many of these players who were seen as not going to serve are now on another level, the fans already feel they can defend the club in Serie A. The squad will need to be qualified, but the job was very well done and is still evolving, probably with the title, developing for the next season, with a good part of these players with more confidence. Obviously, of course, it will need to be reinforced – said Loffredo, in “SporTV News”.

The support of the fans with the start of the team under the command of coach Enderson Moreira was also highlighted by the journalist. On Monday, the Alvinegros appeared in large numbers at the Nilton Santos Stadium and pushed the team to a turn over Operário by 2-1.

– It is important for the fans to trust the team. Suffers the goal, but the reaction is to support because you know it will work. Botafogo turned around with the participation of two very important players this season, Chay, who assisted Pedro Castro’s goal, and Rafael Navarro. It’s a cast that when it needed to be modified also responded – he stressed.