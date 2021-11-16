Company sentenced to pay R$ 135,000 to former employee who was left in a coma – General

Decision was released by the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region last Thursday (11/11) (photo: Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn/iStock/Illustrative image)

The company Codiga Comrcio e Distribuio Ltda., in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, was ordered by the Labor Court to pay compensation in the amount of R$ 135 thousand for material, moral and aesthetic damages to a former employee.

The professional was in a coma for a month and 18 days after suffering a car accident while traveling to work in the municipality of Catalo, in Gois. Three other people were in the car. The decision was released by the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region last Thursday (11/11).

In May 2013, the vehicle driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit a tree after trying to overtake a trailer in a straight line. Two occupants died instantly. At that time, the former employee and the other occupant were transported by aircraft to Hospital Joo XXIII, in Belo Horizonte.

In addition to being in a coma, the worker – who had been an industrial mechanic since 2011 at the company – remained hospitalized for three months. According to the process, he was dismissed in May 2019 without good reason.

“According to the worker, he underwent physiotherapy for almost a year. However, it evolved with a shortening of approximately four centimeters in the lower limb, with future indication of prosthesis in the knee and hip”, explains the TRT, adding that the decision in the company’s disfavor was made by the 6th Counting Labor Court .

The employer filed an appeal against the sentence to pay the indemnity and asked for the amounts to be reduced. However, when analyzing the request, the judges of the Fourth Panel of the TRT “recognized that it is uncontroversial that the former employee suffered a road accident during a trip made due to the service and on board the employer’s vehicle”. Therefore, it was evident, in the analysis of the magistrate, that “this is a typical commuting accident, equated to a work accident”.

Also according to the judges, it cannot be forgotten that the decision for the employee to travel on business implies assuming the risk of a possible accident. “In particular, in the scenario of Brazilian highways, notoriously known for their high accident rate.”

It is noteworthy that the expert report indicated that the worker had a 35% reduction in work capacity after the evolution of the lesions in the lower limbs. In addition, moderate aesthetic damage (25%) and mild psychological damage (25%) as a result of the accident were characterized.

The retail trade company filed a new appeal and is awaiting a decision by the Superior Labor Court (TST).