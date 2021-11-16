consumer has until Sunday to redeem Legal Note rewards

posted on 11/15/2021 4:30 PM / updated on 11/15/2021 4:33 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The taxpayers drawn in the last edition of the Nota Legal, held on May 25, have until next Sunday (11/21) to indicate the checking or savings account to receive the amounts. Without the necessary information, the prize will be returned to the public coffers.

To access, simply enter the Legal Note website, click on the “Draw” tab and then on the option “Indicate bank details for crediting the prize”. Contributors who have been chosen are alerted to the prize as soon as they access the website in a pop-up window.

The Secretariat of Economy (SEEC) reinforces the importance of keeping data up to date to facilitate communication via e-mail. To check if the registration is up to date, just click on “Settings” and then on “Change personal data”.

The May draw had 41,414,649 tickets and 822,414 contributors eligible to compete for the prizes. In all, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) will distribute R$ 3 million to 12.6 thousand winning tickets, with values ​​between R$ 100 and R$ 500 thousand.

With information from the Economy Department