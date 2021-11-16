Corinthians defines ticket sales for fans in the match against Flamengo, at Maracan

Corinthians spoke on Tuesday about the sale of tickets for the visiting fans in the game against Flamengo, on Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at the Maracanã stadium. The club determined that sales will only take place from 6:30 pm, at the match venue.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that Corinthians fans who want to follow the match against Flamengo for the Brasileirão (Wednesday, 11/17, at 21:30, at Maracanã Stadium) will be able to buy their tickets only on the day of the game, starting from 6:30 pm, at gate B (entrance sector)”, says the note.

Tickets made available to Corinthians fans are for the Visiting South Sector, for the full amount of R$60 and R$30 a half, the same value for the North part of the stadium, occupied by the Flamengo fans. It is necessary to bring proof of vaccination and a photocopy at the time of purchase.

This will be the second time that Corinthians fans will be able to accompany the team away from São Paulo since the fans’ return to the Brazilian stadiums, which began in September this year.

Fiel was able to be present in Beira-Rio, last month, in the 2-2 draw with Internacional. Against Sport, São Paulo and Atlético-MG, other games as a visitor, there was no ticket sale for the outside team’s fans.

See other information

“General information on sanitary protocols against the proliferation of Covid-19

In order to prevent the proliferation of Covid-19, the sanitary protocol adopted by the organization of the match at Maracanã Stadium determines that fans over 18 years old who wish to go to the stadium must MUST present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with both doses (or a single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer).

Fans under the age of 18 will be able to access the stadium regardless of proof of vaccination.

Documents required to purchase tickets

To buy the ticket, it is necessary to present, in addition to proof of vaccination (for those over 18 years old):

– Official and original identification document with photo;

– Document that proves the benefit of the purchase of half price (if any).”

