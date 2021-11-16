Corinthians has more than an 80% chance of going to Libertadores after the victory against Cuiab

Last Saturday, Corinthians beat Cuiabá by 3-2, at Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. The triumph left Timão with more than an 80% chance of qualifying for the Libertadores 2022.

According to the survey made by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the exact probability of Corinthians playing for Libertadores in 2022 is 83.6%.

It is worth noting that, at this point in the competition, Corinthians no longer has a mathematical chance of being relegated or winning the Brazilian octachampionship. The only other possibility for Timão at the Brazilian Nationals would be a classification for the Copa Sudamericana, which today has 16.3% to happen.

Corinthians is currently fifth in the Brazilian Championship. Sylvinho’s team has 50 points, won in 13 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats. Until the 32nd round, the use of Timão is 52.1%.

The club’s intention is to confirm a position within the G4 of the Brasileirão in order to reach the Libertadores directly – if the competition ended today, Corinthians would be in the Pre-Libertadores phase. The Parque São Jorge team’s next appointment is against Flamengo, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã.

After that, Timão receives Santos, at 4 pm, on Sunday. The duel takes place at Neo Química Arena. In the final stretch of Brasileirão, Corinthians will face: Ceará (at home), Athletico (away), Grêmio (at home) and Juventude (away).

Check out the next Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 17 Nov,

Wed 9.30 pm Flamengo x Corinthians brazilian 21 Nov,

sun, 4 pm Corinthians x Santos brazilian 25 Nov,

Thurs, 20:00 Ceará x Corinthians brazilian 28 Nov,

sun, 4 pm Corinthians x Athletico-PR brazilian 05 Dec,

sun, 4 pm Corinthians x Guild brazilian 09 Dec,

Thurs 21:30 Youth x Corinthians brazilian

