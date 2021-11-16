Corinthians last faced the Brazilian team 18 years ago; see history

Exactly 18 years ago, Corinthians faced the Brazilian team for the last time in its history. After two clashes with the main team, Timão faced the under-23 team in a match played at the Teixeirão stadium, in São José do Rio Preto, in a duel that ended 2-0 for the opponent.

The first match between Corinthians and any national team was in 1925. In preparation for the South American Championship, Brazil faced Timão for being the three-time São Paulo champion and the strongest team at the time. With Neco playing for the Seleção, the match ended in a 1-1 draw – goals from Nilo and Gambinha, for Corinthians.

Years later, Timão suffered a 5-0 rout for Brazil in the team’s preparation for the 1958 World Cup. The game is famous because Pelé suffered a strong foul and ended up getting injured, losing his starting position and turning into doubt to the Worlds. For the Brazilian luck, the shirt 10 recovered in time to shine in Sweden.

In 2003, the Brazilian team was preparing for the Pre-Olympic dispute, trying to get a place in Athens. Timão, in turn, was experiencing the traditional “hangover” that dominated the team in the second semesters following an elimination from Libertadores da América, with rare exceptions in the period.

Coach Juninho said he would take the opportunity to do some tests with a view to the following year, putting in the field names like Wendel and Wilson, young people from the base who would establish themselves in the professional in the following year.

On the field, the team was much superior, wasting several opportunities. Robinho, offside, scored the first goal, while Edu Dracena, who would play for Corinthians more than a decade later, scored the second. Gil hit the crossbar in the best alvinegro move.

See the data sheet for that game in 2003

Local: Benedito Teixeira, São José do Rio Preto, SP

Date: November 15, 2003 (Saturday)

Schedule: 4:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Salvio Spinola Fagundes Filho

Goals: Edu Dracena and Robinho (Brazilian Team)

Public: 9,329 fans

CORINTHIANS: Doni; Wendel (César), Anderson Cléber, Concrete, Moreno (Roger), Fabrício de Souza, Cocito (ViníciusFininho), Renato Abreu (Fumagalli), Jamelli (Robert), Wilson (Vampeta) and Gil.

Technician: Juninho Fonseca

BRAZILIAN TEAM: Gomes; Maicon, Alex, Edu Dracena, Maxwell, Paulo Almeida, Fábio Rochemback, Marcinho (Wendell), Paulinho (Carlos Alberto), Nilmar (Marcel) and Robinho (Nenê).

Technician: Ricardo Gomes

