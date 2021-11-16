Corinthians meets Nacional-URU in the fight for a place in the Libertadores final; know everything

Corinthians enters the field this Tuesday afternoon in search of a place in the final of the Libertadores Feminina. The current opponent is Nacional, from Uruguay, and the ball rolls at 5:30 pm at the Manuel Ferreira Stadium.

The teams meet again in the competition, now in the knockout stage. During the group stage, Nacional was the victim of a 5-1 rout in the second round. Timão, it is worth remembering, arrives for the match with four wins in four games and 14 goals scored.

Keeping an eye on the cup! – The semifinal is played in a single game. That way, in the event of a tie, the decision of who advances to the grand final will be on penalties. Whoever passes will face Independiente Santa Fé, from Colombia.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the my helm detailed the duel below. Check out!

the holders

Coach Arthur Elias should promote some changes in relation to the starting lineup that faced the Uruguayans in the group stage. A possible Corinthians has Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Poliana, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti, Anddressinha, Adriana, Tamires, Jheniffer and Vic Albuquerque.

my helm

Arbitration

Conmebol has not yet defined the refereeing trio for the match. Moments before the ball rolls, the team will be announced.

Streaming

As it has been since the beginning of the competition, the match will be broadcast on the internet and on TV. In the first of the options, the Facebook Libertadores Feminina shows the match, while in the second of them the fan can choose between the Conmebol TV and the FoxSports.

See more at: Corinthians Women and Libertadores da America.