Corinthians nails four players to the 32-round Brazilian National Team’s Seleo do Torcedor

Last Saturday, Corinthians beat Cuiabá by 3-2, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. As a result of their good individual performance, four Corinthians players were chosen for the Fan Selection, elected by popular vote in the twitter of the competition.

In principle, the lateral was entirely up to Timão. fanner was elected by the right side and Lucas Piton, author of the assist for the goal by Giuliano, represented the left. the midfielder Renato Augusto and the attacker Roger Guedes, owners of the other two goals against the team from Mato Grosso, closed the participation of the club alvinegro.

Thus, the complete selection was selected with: Hugo Souza (Flemish), Fagner (Corinthians), Lucas Piton (Corinthians), Léo Ortiz (Red Bull Bragantino), Eduardo B. (America-MG), Yago Felipe (Fluminense), Renato Augusto (Corinthians), Edenílson (International), Michael (Flemish), Bruno Henrique (Flemish), Roger Guedes (Corinthians). In addition, Renato Gaúcho, from Flamengo, was chosen as the coach of the round.

Thus, the four athletes of the team commanded by Sylvinho who entered the voting were the most voted in their respective positions. Regarding the 11 holders, the Parque São Jorge team was the most represented. Flamengo, Timão’s opponent this Wednesday, was the second that most successful players in the fictitious team.

Check out the full selection

You voted, and the #Fan SelectionBR21 of the 32nd round was like this! So, did you like it? #BRSDT — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) November 15, 2021

