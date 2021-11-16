Series A is right there today, 5:59 pm

Coritiba is back to the elite of Brazilian football

Access, with two rounds in advance, was confirmed after the 2-1 victory over Brasil de Pelotas, and the CRB’s defeat by Brusque, on Monday afternoon.

With 64 points and 18 wins, the alviverde team confirmed access alongside Botafogo, and can only be surpassed by Guarani or Goiás (the two face off in the next round) and Avaí, who would have to take a balance of nine goals from the team alviverde.

Ten months after being relegated in the 2020 Brazilian championship, which ended in 2021, due to the pandemic, Coritiba manages to return to the first division, fulfilling a promise from the late president Renato Follador, who promised to make a revolution in the club and take it back to the first division in his first year in office.

COXAnautas congratulates the entire board, coaching staff, players and all club employees and summons all the Coxa-Branca fans to celebrate next Sunday against CSA.

