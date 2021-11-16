Covid-19: Health to extend booster dose to entire adult population | Health

REPRODUCTION/AGENCY BRAZIL Ministry of Health will extend booster dose to the entire adult population

The Ministry of Health will extend the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to adults aged 18 to 59 years. The range will drop from six to five months. The folder estimates that 158 ​​million people will be able to receive it.

The evaluation of members of the technical area for the measure is positive, as found by O GLOBO. They evaluate research that shows the fall in vaccine protection over time and await the result of new publications. Within age groups, the decision can also prioritize groups such as pregnant women and people with comorbidities.

The folder’s planning for the new vaccination cycle in 2022 already considered a booster dose for people aged 18 to 60 years and two doses (one each semester) for elderly people over 60 and immunosuppressed. For the next year, the folder decided to use 354 million doses. In addition, the target audience may be extended to children under 12, for example, if approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Among the points to be considered is the availability of doses of the paste. Data on the projection of delivery of the folder, updated weekly, indicate the delivery of 86.2 million doses in November — with 21.7 million of AstraZeneca, 56.7 million of Pfizer and 7.7 million of Janssen.

Also according to the ministry, Brazil should also receive 111.2 million in December, of which 41.3 million from AstraZeneca (including 5.1 million via Covax Facility), 17.9 million from Pfizer and 28.4 million from Janssen . In addition, it is expected to receive another 23.5 million vaccines from the global consortium led by the World Health Organization (WHO) next month, but the laboratory has not yet been released.

These numbers, however, may change until the end of the year, as part of the quantity depends on confirmation from the laboratories on the availability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) to produce the immunizing agents.