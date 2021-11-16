Covid-19: Ministry of Health reduces interval and releases booster dose of vaccine for all adults

Marcelo Queiroga. Minister of Health (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (16) the reduction of the interval of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for all adults, from six to five months, after the completion of the vaccine schedule.

The paste also released the additional dose for anyone over 18 years old. Until then, the extra dose could only be applied to people over 60, immunosuppressed people and health professionals.

According to the ministry, more than 12.4 million Brazilians are able, in November, to take the booster dose.

“We are together in a single objective: to make public policies even more efficient. We surpass the United States in the percentage of the population immunized. We reinforce that the second dose is essential to complete the vaccination schedule”, said the minister of health Marcelo Queiroga, during a press conference this morning.

Currently, Brazil has about 60% of the population fully immunized.

On Tuesday, the folder also announced the megavaccination campaign against the coronavirus. The objective is to reinforce the importance of completing the vaccination schedule (single dose or two doses) to guarantee protection.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 21 million people need to return to vaccination posts to take the second dose in the country.

