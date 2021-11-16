Creator of the first YouTube video criticizes the end of the dislike counter

The first YouTube video was uploaded by platform co-founder Jawed Karim on April 23, 2005 and made history precisely for being the pioneer. With just 18 seconds and titled “Me at the zoo”, Karim showed an ordinary day of fun at the California zoo, in the United States, and shared a curiosity about elephants.

Now, the famous video was used by one of the platform’s creators to criticize Google’s decision to remove the “I don’t like” counter from the videos. In English, he edited the subtitle to write the following message: “When every YouTuber agrees to remove the dislikes it’s a stupid idea, it probably is. Please try again, YouTube 🤦‍♂️”.

Other users commented on Karim’s placement in the video and expressed their outrage that YouTube would permanently remove the negative numbers. Many people believe that this was an unnecessary and restrictive measure, as the platform already had an option to omit this data for those who felt uncomfortable.

This isn’t the first time the co-founder has criticized YouTube’s change to its channel: in 2013, he opposed the decision to require a Google+ account to comment on videos. Although he was never an official Google employee, the developer was an informal consultant when the site launched in 2005, as he was focused on studies. Even so, it owned shares in the company valued at $64 million when the service was sold to Google.

YouTube wants to preserve creators

According to YouTube, this controversial change is focused on the extinction of the negative behavior of attacks on enemies, known in Brazil as the “cancellation culture”. In practice, groups that oppose a certain person, especially artists or celebrities, get together to negatively rate a specific video, which can generate a herd effect to make the material extremely poorly rated, even if it has quality.

On the new model, the thumbs-down button will still be there, but it will no longer display the total “Disliked” votes to try to reduce this dislike across the network. The video creator will still be able to see the full count in YouTube Studio and will receive negative ratings, but this number will be unique to guide their work.

The counter should look like this from now on (Image: Playback/YouTube)

Many creators spoke out against the change, considering that it impacts the quality of the platform itself, in addition to restricting, in a way, people’s right to expression. There are many videos with eye-catching thumbnails, but whose content is fake, attempted coup or unrelated to the title, and the dislikes helped to show this immediately.

The feature will be gradually rolled out to the end user, so it may take some time for all videos to be submitted to the new protocol. For now, the exhibition is maintained in most materials, including the most hated videos on the platform.

Source: 9to5Google