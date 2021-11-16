Criticized by Zé Felipe, Felipe Neto counters and proposes settling accounts with the countryman | celebrities

Ze Felipe and Felipe Netoreproduction

Published 11/15/2021 1:40 PM

Rio – Another day of bullshit between Felipe Neto and Zé Felipe begins! This Sunday, Zé Felipe and his wife Virginia Fonseca participated in the ‘Rede da Fama’ picture, led by Eliana, and the countryman criticized Felipe Neto again. “My opinion is that he’s too nauseous. I don’t accept it, don’t you think? Too little. I’m out,” said the son of singer Leonardo.

On his social networks, Felipe Neto promptly responded to his rival’s criticisms. “Hey, Zé Felipe… My partner, I can’t understand why you insist on talking about me. If you think I’m nauseous, take a dramin,” he began, in a sequence of stories on Instagram.

Even so, Felipe Neto did not change and decided to explain where this quarrel between the two arose. In the speech, the youtuber even said that Zé Felipe believed in fake news and, therefore, he doesn’t like it.

“I was doing a closed live, about politics, and I questioned the silence of the sertanejos in relation to this genocidal government. They cut this part of the live and invented that I said that the sertanejos did not do anything in the pandemic to help others. That’s a lie! rural people were the ones who did the most, collected tons of food, raised funds. I would never criticize the country scene for that. Zé Felipe believed and ended up recording stories, cursing, sending me to undesirable places and I didn’t even answer because it’s such a lie to mine Respect…”, said the youtuber, who proposed a reckoning with the countryman.

“I’ve already sent you by direct that you believed in a lying stop and here’s the invitation for you to meet me. You’ll discover that I’m not the person who convinced you that I am. Anything, I’m here. A hug, my brother”, he wrote.