Criticized by Zé Felipe, Felipe Neto counters and proposes settling accounts with the countryman | celebrities



Zé Felipe and Felipe Neto – Reproduction

Published 11/15/2021 1:40 PM

Rio – Another day of bullshit between Felipe Neto and Zé Felipe begins! This Sunday, Zé Felipe and his wife Virginia Fonseca participated in the ‘Rede da Fama’ picture, led by Eliana, and the countryman criticized Felipe Neto again. “My opinion is that he’s too nauseous. I don’t accept it, don’t you think? Too little. I’m out,” said the son of singer Leonardo.

On his social networks, Felipe Neto promptly responded to his rival’s criticisms. “Hey, Zé Felipe… My partner, I can’t understand why you insist on talking about me. If you think I’m nauseous, take a dramin,” he began, in a sequence of stories on Instagram.

Even so, Felipe Neto did not change and decided to explain where this quarrel between the two arose. In the speech, the youtuber even said that Zé Felipe believed in fake news and, therefore, he doesn’t like it.