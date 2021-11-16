Cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite rises 140% in three days

Unusually, a cryptocurrency bearing the same name as SpaceX’s Starlink satellites jumped more than 140% when Elon Musk’s space technology company launched 53 of them into lower Earth orbit.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 53 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/dgHuF6SIZ4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 13, 2021

Named StarLink (STARL), the little-known cryptocurrency rose 13.70% on Nov. 13 – the day the satellite was launched, another 69% a day later, and another 27% on Nov. 15. The shot brought STARL’s net return on investment to just over 140% in less than three days, data from the OKEx exchange show.

STARL / USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView

STARL fires under the “Musk Effect”

The similarity between the names acted as a common denominator between the StarLink token and SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. As a result, traders pumped the cryptocurrency into coordinated action as they tried to cash in on SpaceX’s satellite launch event.

Some of the reasons include Musk’s influence in the cryptocurrency market, as well as the proliferation of memecoins and the phenomenon of investing in “meme-stocks” in general.

It all started with the billionaire tweeting in favor of Dogecoin (DOGE), yet another cryptocurrency-meme, which pushed the price of the token to a record high of $0.76 in May 2021, after a year-to-date increase of 15,700% of the year.

Musk’s decision to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) through his other company, Tesla, also raised the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, from about $39,000 in February 2021 to nearly $65,000 in April 2021.

Meanwhile, his criticisms of Bitcoin about its alarming carbon emissions were seen as the driving force behind the notorious cryptocurrency crash of May 2021 by many market analysts.

Daily BTC / USD price chart with Elon Musk influence on Bitcoin market. Source: TradingView

Additionally, Musk’s cryptic tweet about his pet dog, a Japanese breed called the Shiba Inu, helped fuel the rise in the price of his eponymous token. Trading under the SHIB tag, the cryptocurrency’s cumulative returns at the end of October were around 375%.

More recently, another cryptocurrency by the name of Musk, the Dogelon Mars, increased by more than 4,200% in October, as yet another episode known as the “Musk effect” influenced the cryptocurrency markets.

However, according to its white paper, StarLink operates as a standalone cryptocurrency project, with no connection to SpaceX satellites.

It presents itself as a “decentralized metaverse project”, with STARL acting as its official default currency, helping users buy everything from services like games to virtual real estate.

What can happen with the StarLink token?

STARL’s latest buying wave pushed its price higher but failed to generate an adequate price boost.

As shown in the chart below, STARL’s price has been forming higher highs over the last few months of November, but its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is falling, painting lower highs. This signals a classic bearish divergence due to the lack of follow-up upward momentum.

STARL / USDT two hour price chart. Source: TradingView

As a result, STARL may experience a price correction in the coming sessions as its ongoing parabolic support tries to prevent it from testing $0.000064 as a tentative bearish target.

However, keeping above the aforementioned price floor could make STARL bulls retest the token’s record high of close to $0.000087.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

