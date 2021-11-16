Cuba Blocks Internet Signals, Puts Police in Streets, Contains Opponents Before Protests – International

HAVANA — Havana is experiencing a climate of tension this Monday, 15th, with a strong police presence in the streets, as protesters prepare to march against the government. Opponents were prevented from participating in the protests and accuse the regime of cutting the internet signal at specific points.

The march, scheduled for 3 pm this Monday (local time, 5 pm in Brazil), was called by the Archipelago group, which has 37,000 members in and outside Cuba. In addition to Havana, protests are expected to take place in six more provinces, under the banners of the release of political prisoners and respect for human rights and democracy.

The appeal comes four months after the historic and spontaneous demonstrations of July 11, which left one dead, dozens injured and 1,270 people in prison, of which 658 are still in prison, according to the human rights NGO Cubalex.

Protesters have been called upon to wear white or hang white sheets from windows and balconies if they cannot go out to protest.

In the capital, groups of three police officers patrol almost every corner of the famous coastal promenade, especially in the center of the city. State security agents, dressed as civilians, are stationed in squares and parks.

The protest was banned by the Cuban government, which called it “illegal”, saying that behind it is the “imperialist strategy” of the United States, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said last week.

Activists and independent journalists were prevented by state security agents and groups of people linked to the government from leaving their homes because they were stopped by some, such as Berta Soler, leader of Damas em Branco, and her husband Ángel Moya, were detained, he says. the opposition.

The opposition NGO Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos, based in Spain, has recorded more than 200 “repressive acts” in the past three days, including at least 49 arrests in homes and 25 cases of threats.

Yunior García, founder of the Archipelago, will not participate in the protests. He has been locked in his house by security agents since last Sunday, when he was prevented from going out to march alone with a white rose in his hand.

Last year, the 39-year-old playwright led a new generation of Cuban dissidents driven by the rise of social media.

Independent journalist Abraham Jiménez Enoa said on social media that he was detained at home and could not go out to cover the protests. His colleague, opponent Yoani Sánchez, reported that his Internet access was interrupted.

In previous days, security forces had summoned dozens of activists to appear at police stations and other state departments. Several of them indicated that they had received threats if they participated in the November 15 march.

In a letter published on Sunday, some 40 civil organizations in Cuba and abroad denounced the “repressive wave that has intensified in the country against its promoters and the citizens who identify with it”.

Protests are scheduled to take place in about a hundred cities around the world in support of the march.

“We call on the Cuban government to respect the rights of Cubans and allow them to peacefully assemble and use their voices without fear of reprisals or government violence,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, requesting that the connection be maintained of internet on the island.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez responded immediately on Twitter. The Cuban government rejects “US interference. We defend the right to enjoy the path of normality in peace and face the challenges that lie ahead without interference,” wrote Rodríguez.

France urged Cuban authorities in a statement to “guarantee” the right to demonstrate and return credentials taken from journalists from the Spanish agency EFE days ago.

The acts were initially called for November 20, but the date was changed after the government decreed the same date as a “National Defense Day”.

The island is experiencing its worst economic crisis in nearly 30 years, which has generated a serious shortage of food and medicine, as well as growing social discontent. /REUTERS, AP and AFP