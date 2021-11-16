Cuban dissidents arrested before Monday’s protest – News

Several Cuban dissidents were arrested on Monday (15) just before the time of a demonstration called by the opposition, despite the ban by the Cuban government, which claims that peace reigns in the streets.

Manuel Cuesta Morua, 58, vice president of the Council for the Democratic Transition, “was detained by government security forces around 13:00 [15h no horário de Brasília] when he left home,” in Havana, his wife, Nairobi Scheri, told AFP.

After being detained for a few hours in September, Cuesta Morua said at the time that he was threatened for calling the demonstration on Monday.

The leader of the dissident Damas de Branco movement, Berta Soler, and her husband, former political prisoner Ángelo Moya, were also detained, according to a Twitter announcement by dissident Martha Beatriz Roque.

Another dissident, Guillermo Fariñas, was arrested last Friday.

Many opponents, protesters and independent journalists have denounced in recent days on social media that they were confined to their homes by Cuban government security agents.

Several of them said they were victims of acts of repudiation, demonstrations by government supporters used for years to intimidate dissidents. They also denounced the cut in access to the internet.

Along the iconic coastal promenade of the Cuban capital, groups of three police officers were stationed on almost every corner, especially in the stretch close to the center of the city. Meanwhile, plainclothes security agents were also in squares and parks, the AFP report found.

Despite the ban, the political debate group Archipiélago, which has 37,000 members inside and outside Cuba on Facebook, kept calling for protests in Havana and six provinces from 3 pm (6 pm GMT) to demand the freedom of political prisoners.

“Campaign against Cuba”

The call comes four months after the July 11 demonstrations that left one dead, dozens wounded and 1,270 people detained, of which 658 remain in prison, according to the opposition NGO Cubalex.

Protesters were told to dress in white and, in case they were unable to go out, hang white sheets on the balconies.

The government accused the opposition of “sabotaging” its efforts to celebrate a return to normalcy after months of restrictions on activities in schools and other establishments across the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This November 15, Cuba dawns with more than 700,000 students in schools, welcoming friends, family and tourists, reactivating productive activities, reducing cases of Covid,” said President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Twitter.

On Sunday, the president denounced acts that, according to him, would serve to “subvert internal order” and “media campaigns against Cuba”, promising that the island would “live in peace”. On Monday, several employees posted photos of the streets on social networks, assuring that calm reigns.

The island is experiencing its worst economic crisis in nearly 30 years, with a serious shortage of food and medicine, as well as growing social discontent. Clashes between government supporters and critics are at their highest.

Authorities accuse the organizers of the protests of being agents financed by the United States to provoke a regime change. For this reason, the demonstrations were banned and their promoters threatened with criminal sanctions.

One of the warning signs came when sentences of up to 30 years in prison were demanded for some of the protesters arrested by July 11, according to independent media.