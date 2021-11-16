Cuban opponents arrested before march marked for dissent | World

Several Cuban dissidents were arrested on Monday (15), shortly before a demonstration called by the opposition, despite the ban by authorities, who ensure that peace reigns in the streets.

Manuel Cuesta Morua, 58, vice president of the Democratic Transitional Council, “was detained by State Security today at around 1 pm (15:00 GMT) as he left his home” in Havana, reported his wife, Nairobi Scheri.

Briefly detained in September, Cuesta Morua said at the time, after being released, that he was threatened for calling the protest this Monday.

The leader of the dissident Damas de Blanco movement, Berta Soler, and her husband, former politician Ángel Moya, were also arrested, as announced on Twitter by opponent Martha Beatriz Roque. Another dissident, Guillermo Fariñas, has been detained since Friday.

Many opponents, protesters and independent journalists have denounced in recent days on social networks that they were blocked in their homes by agents of State Security.

Several of them said they were victims of acts of repudiation, demonstrations by government supporters used for years to reprimand opponents. They also told that their internet was cut off.

Along this capital’s iconic coastal promenade, groups of three police officers were stationed on almost every corner, especially in the city center, while state security agents in civilian clothes were also stationed in squares and parks.

Despite the ban, the political debate group Archipiélago, with 37,000 members inside and outside Cuba, kept its call in Havana and six other provinces as of 3:00 pm local time (5:00 pm GMT) to demand the release of political prisoners, the respect for human rights and democracy.

The appeal comes four months after the historic and spontaneous demonstrations on July 11, which left one dead, dozens injured and 1,270 people in prison, of which 658 are still in prison, according to the human rights NGO Cubalex.

Protesters asked people to wear white and, if they couldn’t go out to protest, to hang white sheets on their balconies.

Opposition activist Yunior Garcia Aguilera appears at his home window with a white flower in Havana on Sunday (14), the eve of the demonstration he helped organize in Cuba — Photo: AP Photo / Ramon Epinosa

Playwright Yunior García, 39, founder of the Archipelago and spearhead of a new generation of Cuban dissidents driven by the emergence of social networks, was still prevented by plainclothes agents from leaving his house on Monday and marching with just a rose white in the hands, as planned.

The government accused the opposition of sabotaging its efforts to celebrate a return to normalcy after months of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday denounced his intention to “subvert internal order” and to “run media campaigns against Cuba”, promising that “Cuba will live in peace”.

But the island is experiencing its worst economic crisis in nearly 30 years, which has created a serious shortage of food and medicine, as well as growing social discontent.

Authorities accuse the protest organizers of being agents trained and funded by the United States to bring about regime change.

A warning came after sentences of up to 30 years in prison were requested for some of the protesters arrested on July 11, according to Cuban independent media.

In a statement to Cuban authorities, France urged on Monday that they “guarantee the right of the Cuban population to assemble and demonstrate peacefully”, noting that it is monitoring the situation “with concern”.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, urged Havana “to respect the human rights of Cubans and allow them to meet peacefully.”

On the other hand, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, expressed his admiration for the “pride” of Cuba, which, according to him, acts as a “free and independent” country.