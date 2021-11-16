Daniel Alves will use the club’s legend number on his second spell at Camp Nou

On his second spell at the Catalan club, Daniel Alves will use the number 8

Back to Barcelona, the right-back Daniel Alves will wear the number shirt 8, which made the history of the Spanish club after being used for many years by the star Iniesta.

The experienced player will wear the number on the back for the first time. In the initial passage, Dani Alves had used the numbers 20, two, 22 and 6.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Barcelona returns to the field on November 20, at 5 pm (GMT), against Espanyol, by LaLiga, with Live broadcast by ESPN on Star+

With Iniesta, Daniel Alves shared great moments on the pitch and lined up titles with the Barcelona shirt.

However, the 38-year-old is still unable to take the field for the club, as he will only be able to enter the Spanish League when the transfer window opens again in January.

Until then, he will try to improve his fitness in the club’s facilities, being on the edge of his feet for his debut for the blaugrans.

Barcelona’s 1st game in 2022 will be against Mallorca, on January 1st, away from home.