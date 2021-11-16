Dayane rebels, takes a knife and tears Rico’s clothes in The Farm 13

The rivalry between Rico Melquíades and Dayane Mello in A Fazenda 13 seems to go on until the end of the reality show. After the former Vacationer cornered the vice-champion of BBB Italy and exposed prejudiced speeches said by her during the confinement, the peoa decided to fight back.

This Monday afternoon (15/11), while most of the celebrities were in their room, Dayane decided to take a knife from Valentina’s hands and cut one of Rico’s favorite coats. In the video, which went viral and was among the most talked about topics on Twitter, the former stage assistant of Ratinho tries to control her ally. “Dayane, stop! Stop it!” he repeated. “Nobody saw it”, replied the model smiling.

On social media, opinions were divided. “Then he takes a blast and keeps playing the poor thing”, commented a fan of Rico Melquiades. “In her place, I would tear everything apart. She has withstood too much”, defended a fan of Dayane Mello. Some netizens remembered that, when he was on the MTV reality show, the pedestrian also tore bikinis from one of the participants.

I would tear everything in her place, he took too much on her. Because for you a man breasting a woman it’s ok now to tear up clothes that what a horrible crime. Spare yourselves that shame! — Leticia (@leticiaapegada) November 15, 2021

Demon, I’ll say it again, damn time someone showed up and said that this woman was suffering on the Italian show — Adina Costa Chaves (@adinacostac) November 15, 2021

