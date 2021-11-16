Debt collection via SMS works more than a letter to the debtor, according to a study

Serasa Experian survey disclosed exclusively to 6 minutes reveals that 67.1% of outstanding credit settlements are resolved within 60 days when the charge is made by SMS (text messages). The study, which collected data over the first seven months of the year, also indicated efficiency of 63.7% of alerts sent by email and 54% of those sent by letter.

However, only 7.8% of collections were made by the most efficient means in this period, while 64% by letter, the one that proved to be less effective. The entity economist Luiz Rabi points out that most of the database on defaulters is provided by creditor organizations.

“These data are provided by companies that have given credit and have a contract with Serasa. Often, there is no information necessary for the charges to be made by digital means, which tend to be more efficient.”

The study results suggest that the low rate of recovery of debt collected by letters is associated with longer communication time compared to email and SMS, instant messaging mechanisms.

Of the credit recovery contingent, 63.8% are debts of 30 days, 23.1% of 60 days, 5% of 90 days, 1.8% of one year and 2.72% of more than one year. In other words, the older the financial dispute, the less likely it is to settle it, due to the high cost of interest on the amounts.

“The letter often takes a long time to reach the recipient. During this period, the value of the debt grows and becomes more difficult to pay. In the case of SMS and email, which are instantaneous means of communication, this does not happen. There are also other factors, such as the address provided by the creditor company being incorrect, loss or a strike by the Post Office”, explains Rabi.

The economist points out that the number of charges for SMS should grow with the advance of digitalization of financial services, a process driven by the new coronavirus pandemic. Since September of last year, there has been a marked growth in this type of collection, as shown in the study. As of August 2020, there were 665,687 submissions via this channel. In the following month, this number jumped to 1,096 million, and remained stable.

“Increasingly, organizations will realize that this model is more effective and implies lower costs for everyone. We have noticed a very significant growth in collections by digital means, but as the database comes from creditors, the change must come from them.”

Do you want to receive news from 6 Minutes straight to your cell phone? We are on Telegram (t.me/seisminutos) and on WhatsApp (https://6minutos.uol.com.br/whatsapp).

