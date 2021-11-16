Deolane is called names at a funk show; Watch video

Deolane Bezerra was cursed by the audience during a concert by singer MC Hariel, last Saturday (13), in Campinas.

“Hey, Deolane, go take a c*”, shouted the audience in a video circulating on social media. After the episode, the MC spoke on social media and asked fans not to support rivalry.

“A video is circulating in the gossip pages from last night, during my show in Campinas, where the microphone and stereo stopped due to overload and the audience started shouting curses at a person who was not there at the time”, explained the artist .

“I made sure they stopped screaming that, even though I didn’t actually have the microphone to speak there. I’m going to ask all my fans not to take that kind of attitude. I don’t like this thing, right family?” , he requested.

Deolane countered the criticism made by MC Hariel who said during a live that ‘funk is turning into a clowning and in one of the parts of the outburst he said that “everyone wants to become a DJ”.

The criticism was quickly linked to MC Kevin’s widow who responded to the comment. “I’m not afraid of you because you came from the favela, because I came too. Okay, my love? So that’s it, whether you like it or not, I’m going to be a DJ,” snapped Deolane.

With the repercussion, the funkeiro spoke again and denied that the criticism was for the lawyer.