Deputy leader, Coritiba benefits from the CRB’s stumbling block and guarantees access to the Series A | coritiba

Coritiba beat Brasil de Pelotas 2-1 on Sunday, but only celebrated access to Série B this Monday. The team from Paraná was rooting for a CRB stumble and it happened – the team from Alagoas only lost 1-0 to Brusque, away from home, and the result placed the thigh in the elite of Brazilian football.

With six points up for grabs, competitors can no longer reach Coritiba. The fifth Goiás, who has 58 points and plays at 20h, against Remo, has a direct confrontation with the third Guarani (59) in the next round.

This way, the opponents can no longer reach the 64 points of the thigh.

Morínigo praises Follador in Coritiba’s decisive victory in Serie B: “He withstood pressure and trusted in my work”

Coritiba receives the support of almost 30,000 fans against Brasil de Pelotas and breaks its own record

Before the round started, the thigh needed to win and hope for two favorable results. The first took place on Friday, with CSA’s draw against Confiança, 0-0. The result left the team from Alagoas with 56 points and no chance of reaching Coritiba.

On Sunday, with a goal in stoppage time, Coritiba beat Brasil-RS by 2-1, with almost 30,000 fans in Couto Pereira – the biggest audience in this edition of Segundona. The second part has been completed.

There was a result for the math to close and it happened. CRB, with 57 points, lost to Brusque, in Santa Catarina, and can only reach 63 points. Even if I tied, I would even reach 64 points, but with a maximum of 17 wins (the Thigh already has 18). Therefore, it also does not reach Alviverde in the table.

Goiás and Guarani, other teams that could affect Coxa’s accounts, face off for the 37th round, on November 22nd. With that, one of them is also without adding enough points – or in the case of a tie adds only one – to reach Coritiba.

Now, Coritiba’s fight is for the third title of the Series B. Deputy leader, with 64 points, the team from Paraná faces CSA (home) and Ponte Preta (away). Leader Botafogo, who has 66 points, faces Brasil de Pelotas (away) and Guarani (home).

The current ranking of the top of Series B

Botafogo: 66 (6 points in dispute) Coritiba: 64 (6 points in dispute) Guarani: 59 (6 points in dispute) Avaí: 58 (6 points in dispute) Goiás: 58 *still playing in the round (9 points in dispute) CRB: 57 (no longer reaches Coritiba) CSA: 56 (no longer reaches Coritiba)

1 of 2 Coritiba players celebrate victory against Brasil-RS — Photo: Publicity/Coritiba Coritiba players celebrate victory against Brasil-RS — Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba

Coritiba’s upcoming games