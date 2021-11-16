Despite pleas from fans, Navarro forwards deal with Minnesota United to leave Botafogo in 2022 | firefight

Rafael Navarro has his bags ready to leave Botafogo in 2022 for the United States, as ge advanced in october . O 21-year-old player submitted an agreement with Minnesota United to compete in the MLS. The idea is to sign the contract valid for three years in the coming weeks, when representatives of the American club will be in Brazil. The center forward’s last game for Bota should be on November 28, against Guarani, at the end of Serie B.

Botafogo’s main player this season, Navarro attracted interest from other national and international clubs, but Minnesota’s proposal was the one that pleased the most. The player, who has already informed his teammates about the transfer, will receive more than 1.5 million dollars in gloves.

Navarro reached 46 games with the alvinegra shirt in the season with the 2 to 1 about the Operário-PR this Monday afternoon, when he scored his 14th goal in Serie B. The striker still has eight assists and is the player with the most participations in Botafogo’s goals in the competition.

Rafael Navarro’s contract with Botafogo ends on December 31, and the center forward has not reached an agreement to renew it with the club alvinegro. The biggest obstacle was the financial issue. The fans still lived the expectation of the athlete’s permanence, who heard new cries of “stay, Navarro” on Monday.

On both sides, there is a scolding about the conduct of conversations. At the club, the interpretation is that the businessmen forced the athlete to leave even after accepting a renewal proposal. The player’s side points to the lack of appreciation both in the proposals and in the delay to define the future before the striker takes off in the season.

Despite the raids, club and player show gratitude for the partnership in 2021. Navarro was extremely important in the access campaign and maintains a posture of respect for the institution until the end. So much so that he is just two goals away from reaching the top scorers in Serie B and wants to fight until the end.

In addition to Navarro, Rafael Moura should also leave the club at the end of the season. The 38-year-old forward, with 29 games and a goal in the season, was hired with a focus on Serie B. Matheus Nascimento, 17, is the third option for the sector in the current squad, and the board should go to the market looking for a more experienced name for 2022.

