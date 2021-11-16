Diabetes: new technologies make treatment easier and improve quality of life – Health

The year 2021 celebrates the centenary of the discovery of insulin, the drug that has since saved millions of lives. To get an idea of ​​the importance of this achievement, the numbers speak for themselves: according to data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), more than 460 million adults in the world, aged between 20 and 79 years old , were living with the disease in 2019, with an expected increase to 700 million by 2045.1 Among children and teenagers, the number exceeded 1 million.

“Diabetes is a chronic disease with a very high prevalence in Brazil”, says endocrinologist Erika Miyamoto Fortes, medical manager of the healthcare company Novo Nordisk. It is estimated that the condition, around here, affects more than 17 million Brazilians. “It is characterized by a reduction in insulin levels or a resistance to the action of this hormone, which ends up promoting an excess of glucose in the blood”, summarizes the doctor. This is because insulin, produced in the pancreas, works as a kind of key that releases the entry of glucose into cells, generating the energy necessary for the body to function.

Both in type 1 diabetes, more common in children and adolescents, and in type 2, more frequent in adults (see table), there is an increase in glucose levels, which can chronically trigger a series of complications. “Infarction and stroke, stroke, for example, are one of the main causes of death in people with diabetes”, warns Erika Fortes. “Kidney problems are also feared, as well as vision loss and amputations.”

To raise awareness of the importance of seeking a diagnosis, as well as preventing and treating the disease, the IDF and the World Health Organization (WHO) instituted World Diabetes Day, celebrated on November 14th. “In the case of type 1 diabetes, it is important to be aware of symptoms such as increased thirst and urge to urinate. Another sign is weight loss, although the person eats a lot”, describes the endocrinologist.

It was precisely the constant trips to the bathroom to pee and the incessant sips of water that led Santa Catarina-born Flavia Mosimann to suspect, after researching on her own, that her son Christian, now 11, had the disease. “The diagnosis was confirmed when he was about to turn 6 years old,” she says. “We chose to evaluate him in São Paulo, where he had to be hospitalized for a week. It was a shock, but fortunately we had access to guidance from doctors, nutritionists and psychologists, which helped us to understand that, with proper treatment, he would have a normal life”, he recalls. “He is a kart driver, since the age of 7 he has driven a racing car at 90 km per hour.”

New technologies, better quality of life

“Diabetes has many faces”, ponders Erika Fortes. Some control only with diet and physical activity, others with pills. There are those who need to combine medications or apply daily doses of insulin.

Today, devices that measure glucose without having to pierce your finger, new drugs and new ways to apply insulin, medical advances increasingly bring quality of life to those diagnosed with the disease.

This is the case of Caneta da Saúde – available in the Unified Health System (SUS), it came to facilitate the routine of people with diabetes. “Whoever decides on the use of insulin and makes the prescription required by the SUS is the doctor who monitors the case”, explains Erika Fortes. In the SUS, the pen is preferably offered to children and adolescents aged less than or equal to 19 years and to adults aged over or equal to 50 years. It comes pre-filled, making insulin delivery more simple. When you finish the content, just discard it in collectors provided by the Basic Health Units.

In addition to the convenience, since it does not require a syringe, bottle and Styrofoam for transport, dose precision is one of the main advantages of the new device. “Studies that compared the use of pens and syringes show that, even among trained health professionals, the certainty that the precise dose will be administered is greater with the pen”, justifies the endocrinologist. “It is fundamental for the child, it gives them autonomy to apply. Brings lightness to everyday life. My son learned to use it while still in the hospital and he never complained of pain when applying it”, attests Flavia Mosimann.

Also for the elderly, the display that clearly shows the insulin units prevents errors that can lead to hypoglycemia – when the amount of hormone injected is greater than necessary, abruptly dropping glucose levels and leading to conditions such as sweating cold, shivering and even fainting. “The precision of the dosage helps to reduce hospital visits and hospitalizations associated with these episodes, in addition to improving glycemic control as a whole”, concludes Erika Fortes.

The two types of the disease

O type 1 diabetes it has an autoimmune origin, that is, the defense cells themselves attack the pancreas, which stops producing insulin. It usually appears in childhood and adolescence, and its treatment is necessarily done with insulin. already in the type 2 diabetes this hormone is produced but does not work properly. “Half of people don’t even know they have the disease, because at first it doesn’t show any obvious signs. They only find out when doing a blood glucose test or glycated hemoglobin,” says Erika. The first measures the blood sugar level at the time of collection, and the second reports the average rates over the past three months. “Those who have risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension and heart disease, should take this measurement”, recommends the doctor. “Likewise those who have family members with diabetes, because there is an important hereditary component in type 2 of the disease”, he adds.