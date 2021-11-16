Dismissed by Globo after 25 years, Camila Pitanga closes with HBO Max· TV News

Camila Pitanga was dismissed by Globo after 25 years at the company. The actress was signed to HBO Max and signed a three-year deal. She will work on new projects for the platform and will also act as an executive producer. The streaming has closed with several former employees of the audience leader to compose its new core of teleseries.

The information was disclosed by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by the TV news. After 25 years as a fixed star at the network, Camila has been working at Globo with a contract for work since July this year.

“I grew up at Globo and my history with the channel is inseparable. I leave grateful because thanks to Globo I was recognized by the public. And I leave happy for having received so much welcome from all the professionals and friends I have collected throughout my life,” stated Camila in a note sent to the press.

The artist will appear on Globoplay as lawyer Olga in the second season of Aruanas, which will be streaming on the 25th. The new series of episodes from the production will have air pollution as its main theme.

Daughter of actress Vera Lúcia Manhães Sampaio and actor Antonio Pitanga, Camila started at Globo at the age of 16, in the miniseries Sex Appeal (1993), by Antonio Calmon. On the network, she was also in Fera Ferida (1993), A Next Victim (1995), Malhação (1996-98), Pecado Capital (1998), Mulheres Apaixonadas (2003), Belíssima (2005), Paraíso Tropical (2007), Babylon (2015) and Velho Chico (2016).

Short soap operas on HBO Max

Recently, HBO Max announced the formation of a new teleseries hub for Latin America. The platform intends to develop more than 100 local productions in the next two years.

The teleseries will be drama productions with a modern narrative structure and around 50 chapters. The plots will have a hybrid format, which will combine the basis of the melodrama with the rhythm of the series.

For this, the company has already hired author Silvio de Abreu, executive Monica Albuquerque, Edna Palatnik, who served as one of the heads of the creative area at Globo, Joana Jabace and Flávia Lacerda, directors of Second Call and Amorteam (2015), respectively.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with information about soap operas, TV and celebrities: