Diuretic teas: 6 natural teas that help with weight loss; meet

You diuretic teas are well recommended for people who are going through a weight loss process.

diuretic teas they are also a great natural choice to complement the treatment of urinary tract infections. So, we prepared this matter with drink tips that can help you lose weight and bloat your body.

The 6 natural diuretic teas that help you lose weight

In case you need to lose weight, drink the drink recommended by a professional. But, remembering that the diuretic tea helps in the weight loss process with the help of physical exercise.

1. Parsley diuretic tea

Parsley tea is one of the most popular home remedies to help with fluid retention. In addition, parsley contains flavonoids which, according to studies, are compounds capable of binding to adenosine A1 receptors, decreasing the action of this substance and increasing urine production.

Ingredients:

1 sprig or 15 grams of fresh parsley with stalks;

1/4 lemon;

250 ml of boiling water.

Step by step:

Wash and chop the parsley. Then add the parsley to the boiled water and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Finally, strain, allow to warm and drink several times a day.

2.Dandelion tea

Dandelion is another popular plant to increase urine output and eliminate fluid retention. This plant works as a natural diuretic because it is rich in potassium, a type of mineral that acts on the kidneys by increasing urine production.

Ingredients:

15 grams of dandelion leaves and roots;

250 ml of boiling water.

Step by step:

Add the boiled water to a cup and then add the roots, leaving to rest for 10 minutes. Then strain and drink 2-3 times a day.

3. Diuretic tea horsetail

Horsetail tea is another natural diuretic widely used in traditional medicine. Therefore, studies carried out in 2017 report that the diuretic effect of horsetail can be compared with that of the drug hydrochlorothiazide, which is a diuretic produced in the laboratory.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of mackerel;

250 ml of boiling water.

Step by step:

Place the mackerel in the cup with boiling water and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain, allow to warm and drink 3 times a day.

4. The best known among diuretic teas is hibiscus

So, consumption of hibiscus tea appears to significantly increase the amount of urine produced. It has an effect similar to some laboratory-produced synthetic diuretics such as furosemide and hydrochlorothiazide.

Ingredients:

2 heaped tablespoons of dried hibiscus flowers;

1 liter of water at the beginning of the boil.

Step by step:

Add the hibiscus to hot water and let it rest for 10 minutes, properly covered. Finally, strain and drink throughout the day.

5. Fennel diuretic tea

Fennel is a plant traditionally used to treat kidney problems, bladder and even high blood pressure. This is due to its diuretic effect, which increases urine production and eliminates excess fluid in the body.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of fennel seeds;

1 cup of boiling water.

Step by step:

Add the seeds to boiling water in a cup and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain and drink up to 3 times a day.

6. Green tea

Green tea is rich in caffeine, which is a substance with natural diuretic power. Although a cup of tea may not contain the amount of caffeine you need, drinking up to 3 cups a day can increase urine output and help eliminate excess fluid accumulated in the body.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of green tea leaves;

1 cup of boiling water.

Step by step:

Put the green tea leaves in a cup and then add the boiled water. Then let it stand for between 3 and 5 minutes. Then strain, let it warm and drink up to 3 times a day.

Remembering that to feel the effect of diuretic teas, the aid of daily physical exercise is necessary. Only with the two combinations will you be able to reach your goal.

