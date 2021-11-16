Dividends jump 22% in the 3rd quarter in the world and quadruple in Brazil | Variable income

Also according to the same consultancy, dividends paid in Brazil quadrupled in the period, especially due to a payment of almost $8 billion made by Valley – in line with a similar movement observed in her foreign competitors.

An indication that companies are preferring to distribute profits to shareholders rather than retaining resources for new investments is that 90% of companies mapped globally maintained or increased the distributions of earnings between the third quarter of last year and this year. In Brazil, all monitored companies increased their disbursements. It is worth remembering that, here, the risk of change in the rules for taxation of dividends has encouraged some companies to pay extraordinary amounts to shareholders, under penalty of having this distribution taxed from 2022.