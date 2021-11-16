Djokovic beats Ruud on ATP Finals debut and receives number 1 trophy | open river

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic debuted with victory this Monday in his quest for the sixth title of the ATP Finals, in Turin, Italy. In the debut of the competition that brings together the 8 best tennis players of the season, Nole beat Norwegian Casper Ruud by 2 sets to 0, partial 7-6 (4) and 6-2, for the Green Group of the tournament.

Djokovic also received the World No. 1 trophy at the end of the year after the match for the seventh time, surpassing the mark set by American legend Pete Sampras.

– I was 4 or 5 years old when I saw Sampras play at Wimbledon for the first time. I ordered a racket and fell in love with tennis. Knowing that I now have this record, after Pete, is incredible – said the 34-year-old tennis player.

After suffering difficulties at the beginning of the first set, having his serve broken right in the opening, Djokovic recovered, won the set in the tie-break and won the victory without fear in the second set, in 1h31.

Marked by the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, which has not happened since 2016, the ATP Finals – a tournament that brings together the eight best of the season – has as big favorites the heads Novak Djokovic and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who were in brackets opposites. The tournament still has names like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev battling it out for the title, and others like Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz, revelations of the year, running out.