Dynho Alves doesn’t hide the fear of facing the first farm

Without having known the butterflies in his stomach to face a farm in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dynho Alves declared to Sthe Matos, at dawn today, that he knows he is the target of pedestrians for the ninth hot seat and confided in being afraid of ending up leaving the game, precisely, in the final stretch.
Everyone went and I’m the only one who hasn’t gone yet. People will come ‘Dynho, Dynho, Dynho’. The time will come when the guys will send me anyway, bro. I’ll have to go through it”, said the dancer.
The husband of MC Mirella, former participant of “The Farm 12”, did not hide that he is afraid of facing the popular vote and dreams of returning to farmer to be close to guaranteeing his place in the grand final.
If I haven’t been through it for all these past months, an hour will have to pass. But what about the shit? And the fear?
“Then you come back as a farmer,” joked Sthe Matos. “So, if I go for one thing or no one to veto me, it will be the best thing in the world. Coming back as a farmer and guaranteeing two weeks in this final stretch will be wonderful”, commented Dynho.
The dancer also highlighted that the arrival of the last month of the game should not even be felt by pedestrians. “This month will go by quickly,” he said.
“I’ll take it. I’m already thinking about getting home,” concluded Sthe Matos.
After the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, who deserves to win the reality show?
0.79%
16.15%
13.74%
1.20%
4.69%
0.99%
1.13%
26.08%
29.30%
1.43%
4.00%
0.50%
Total of 32965 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’
1 / 8
Liziane came out on the 1st farm
Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.
Play/Playplus
two / 8
Mussunzinho came out on the 2nd farm
Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.
Play/Playplus
3 / 8
Erika left in the third field
Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.
Play/Playplus
4 / 8
Victor was the fourth eliminated
Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.
Play/Playplus
5 / 8
Lary was the 5th eliminated
Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm
Play/Playplus
6 / 8
Tati was the 6th eliminated
Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.
Play/Playplus
7 / 8
Erasmus was the 7th eliminated
Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.
Play/Playplus
8 / 8
Tiago was the 8th eliminated
Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall…