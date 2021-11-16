Dynho Alves doesn’t hide the fear of facing the first farm

Without having known the butterflies in his stomach to face a farm in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dynho Alves declared to Sthe Matos, at dawn today, that he knows he is the target of pedestrians for the ninth hot seat and confided in being afraid of ending up leaving the game, precisely, in the final stretch.

Everyone went and I’m the only one who hasn’t gone yet. People will come ‘Dynho, Dynho, Dynho’. The time will come when the guys will send me anyway, bro. I’ll have to go through it” , said the dancer.

The husband of MC Mirella, former participant of “The Farm 12”, did not hide that he is afraid of facing the popular vote and dreams of returning to farmer to be close to guaranteeing his place in the grand final.

If I haven’t been through it for all these past months, an hour will have to pass. But what about the shit? And the fear?

“Then you come back as a farmer,” joked Sthe Matos. “So, if I go for one thing or no one to veto me, it will be the best thing in the world. Coming back as a farmer and guaranteeing two weeks in this final stretch will be wonderful”, commented Dynho.

The dancer also highlighted that the arrival of the last month of the game should not even be felt by pedestrians. “This month will go by quickly,” he said.

“I’ll take it. I’m already thinking about getting home,” concluded Sthe Matos.

