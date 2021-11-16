Economic recovery depends on the solution to problems we have now, says Pacheco

Rodrigo Pacheco (Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil)

After predicting that 2022 will be more difficult than this year, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that the economic recovery “depends a lot” on the solution to be found to current problems, such as court orders, fiscal space and the Bolsa Família program. which, in reality, was replaced by Auxílio Brasil.

Pacheco made his projection for next year’s economic scenario during an event in Portugal and commented on the solutions with journalists in Lisbon at the end of the event. “The PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatoria was approved in the Chamber of Deputies, with an absolute majority. We will now carry out a study in the Federal Senate”, he said.

He recalled that, first, the topic will go through the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) and will have as rapporteur Senator Fernando Bezerra, from Pernambuco. Afterwards, the senators will consider the issue in plenary. You must have a qualified quorum for approval, which must be done in two shifts.

“The objective is to provide a solution to the issue of court orders, so that they can be paid within the public spending ceiling, including within the court order ceiling,” he emphasized.

The president of the Senate once again said that he considers the possibility of several legal deals capable of depleting the debt, including and especially, the payment of tax debts, very innovative. “This is creativity, which is intelligent, opportune and can be a decisive factor in convincing the Senate,” he said. In his speech, he had already addressed the topic.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related