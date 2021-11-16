Eduardo Bolsonaro supports the acquittal of a white man who murdered activists in anti-racist acts

This Monday (15), Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) went to social media to ask for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, a white man accused of killing two Black Lives Matter protesters in August last year.

Defense attorneys say Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27.

With a photo that shows Rittenhouse as an innocent boy in the midst of various demons, Jair Bolsonaro’s son called for justice to be done and that the accused of killing two protesters of the main American anti-racist movement be acquitted. “Honing for the decision to be fair, soon he will be acquitted,” he wrote.

Hoping that the decision is fair, soon, he is acquitted. https://t.co/xHdB4mmlhS — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) November 15, 2021

Assassin trial defended by Eduardo Bolsonaro

Also on Monday (15), the popular jury made its first deliberations on the Rittenhouse trial, which began on the first of November this year.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse joined an armed militia in Kenosha, Wisconsin, carrying an AR-15. The group, made up mostly of white people, was against the anti-racist demonstrations taking place across the United States last year. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the crime, claims he shot three people, killing two and leaving one wound because he was “surrounded”. The report probably inspired the image shared by Eduardo Bolsonaro, in which the accused is portrayed as a boy in trouble surrounded by demons.

