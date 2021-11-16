Egg helps you lose weight and increase muscle mass: see 10 benefits

Egg is a very common food on the Brazilian table, and it is known for being rich in nutrients. One unit is enough to get optimal amounts of vitamin A, vitamin E and vitamin B complex, as well as minerals such as selenium, zinc, calcium and phosphorus, offering several health benefits, such as preventing diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and decreased risk of osteoporosis.

Because they have good amounts of antioxidants and compounds that fight free radicals, eggs also help prevent premature aging. Furthermore, as it is rich in proteins, it helps in the production of muscles, favoring muscle mass gain.

Eggs can be prepared in different ways, such as boiled, scrambled, omelet or used in preparations such as stews, souffles, crepes or cakes. It is important to remember that consuming up to 1 egg a day does not increase cholesterol and does not harm your heart health.

The main health benefits related to regular egg consumption are:

1. Increase muscle mass

Eggs are rich in proteins that provide energy for the body, in addition to having good amounts of iron and B vitamins, which are responsible for improving oxygenation and the transport of nutrients in the body, promoting muscle mass gain.

2. Help with weight loss

As it is rich in protein, the food helps to prolong the feeling of satiety, reducing the desire to eat throughout the day and helping with weight loss.

Egg does not contain carbohydrates and, therefore, it is a great option to include in a low carb diet, a style of eating that reduces the consumption of the nutrient to encourage the body to use its reserves to generate energy, promoting weight loss.

3. Strengthen the immune system

Eggs are rich in vitamin A, vitamin E and carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin, nutrients with antioxidant properties that improve cell functions and strengthen the immune system, helping to prevent problems such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

4. Lower bad cholesterol, LDL

Egg is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals, preventing the oxidation of fat cells and lowering the levels of bad cholesterol, LDL, in the blood. Therefore, food is considered an important ally in preventing diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke.

5. Maintain skin health

Egg has great amounts of selenium and zinc, minerals that improve collagen absorption, keeping the skin firm and hydrated. In addition, the food is rich in antioxidants, fighting excess free radicals and preventing the formation of wrinkles and sagging.

6. Helping to fight anemia

By having good amounts of iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid, the egg helps to fight anemia, as these nutrients participate in the formation of hemoglobin, which is the component of red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen in the body.

7. Strengthen bones

Eggs have good amounts of vitamin D and phosphorus, nutrients that improve calcium absorption and strengthen bones, preventing diseases such as osteoporosis and osteopenia, and preventing fractures.

8. Maintain mental health

Eggs are rich in choline, an essential vitamin that participates in the formation of a neurotransmitter important to keep the brain functioning properly, improving memory and learning. In addition, the vitamin can also help prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

9. Preserve eye health

The egg contains huge amounts of antioxidants that fight free radicals, preventing situations such as cataracts and macular degeneration, a disease that reduces the ability to see.

10. Help fight depression

Eggs from free range and ground-raised hens, or that feed on omega-3 enriched rations, usually contain more of this nutrient, which protects the cells of the central nervous system. Food can then help improve the production of substances responsible for mood and well-being, such as serotonin and dopamine, and help treat depression.

nutrition information table

The table below shows the nutritional composition of 1 unit of whole egg according to the method of preparation:

Components Boiled egg (1 unit of 50g) Fried egg (1 unit of 50g) Poached egg (1 unit of 50g) Energy 77.5 calories 90.2 calories 71.5 calories proteins 6.3 g 6.2 g 6.2 g fats 5.3 g 6.81 g 4.7 g Carbohydrates 0 g 0 g 0 g Cholesterol 186 mg 184 mg 185mg Vitamin A 74.5 mcg 101 mcg 80 mcg beta carotene 5.5 mcg 16.1 mcg – D vitamin 1.1mcg 1 mcg 1 mcg Vitamin E 0.5mg 0.6 mg 0, mg B12 vitamin 0.6 mcg 0.45 mcg 0.4 mcg Folic acid 22 mcg 23.5 mcg 17.5 mcg Hill 157mg 146mg 117 mg Potassium 63mg 69.9 mg 69mg Calcium 25mg 28.5 mg 28mg Phosphor 86 mg 99mg 99mg Magnesium 5mg 6mg 6mg Iron 0.6 mg 0.8 mg 0.9 mg Zinc 0.5mg 0.6 mg 0.7 mg Selenium 15.4 mcg 15.2 mcg 15.3 mcg

It is important to remember that, to obtain the benefits of egg consumption, it is also important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet, associated with regular physical activity.

Egg consumption care

Eggs are only contraindicated in cases of allergy to albumin, which is the protein present in white.

Although it does not increase blood cholesterol in most people, who have a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol, familial hypercholesterolemia, should consume the egg in moderation, as excessive consumption can cause an increase in the levels of the molecule in the blood.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.