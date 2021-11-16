Eight-year-old Brazilian is considered one of the smartest people in the world | Brazil



Eight-year-old Brazilian is considered one of the smartest people in the world – Reproduction

Brasília – With an IQ of 140, 8-year-old Gustavo Arias Saldanha, from São Paulo, is currently the youngest Brazilian member of Mensa, the international association of people with high coefficients of intelligence (IQ).

Passionate about music, playing with friends is one of the pleasures that music brings, says Gustavo. “I like the music because when I play it I feel pleasure doing the solos, singing and playing the instruments with my friends”.

He showed interest in music as soon as he learned to speak and at age 5, he fell in love with the Beatles when he participated in a Mother’s Day performance. He was learning the repertoire of the English band with great speed.

In the same year, he began performing alongside Marco Mallagoli, president of the Fan Club Revolution in São Paulo and, in a short time, the boy’s repertoire already encompassed more than 50 Beatles hits.

The child’s list of skills has only grown over the years, he is currently able to play guitar, bass, guitar, ukulele, drums, keyboards and other instruments, in addition to singing and already owning four songs. At age 6, he recorded his first album, with 14 hits by the band, currently available on streaming.

Also fascinated by technology, he is always curious to learn – and teach: “Technology encourages me to do new things like an operating system to make it look like another operating system, create websites, teach my grandparents online.” In addition to music and technology, he enjoys setting up studios and editing. You want to join the passions in the career you are going to follow.

“In addition to technology, I like to set up a TV studio at home, because it has the lines, the camera changes, the opening and closing songs. I also like the audio part, setting up a radio studio and programming. I intend to add music and technology and other things that I like in my profession. I dream of having a ‘Gustavo Saldanha Animation Studio’, which is a complex with several things: TV studio, radio, theater, school, library”, says the boy, very determined.

Students in the 3rd year of Elementary School know the importance of classes for their education. “At school I try to be a good student, pay attention to the teacher’s instruction. I like to learn a lot about music, technology, learning about the human body, but some things not so much!”, admits Gustavo.

How is IQ measured

Leninha Wagner, a neuropsychologist from Santa Catarina, who specializes in IQ tests, explains how intelligence is defined: “It is the ‘mental quality’ that consists of the skills of learning from experience, adapting to new situations, understanding and managing abstract and the use of knowledge to manipulate the environment itself.” The Intelligence Quotient, or simply known as IQ, “refers to a standardized measure of a person’s cognitive capacity, scientifically stipulated from tests”.

Leninha says that the measurement is carried out through standardized tests, with the objective of measuring the person’s intelligence: “It is based on a set of tasks, verbal or non-verbal, in which particular types of behavior are required. These tests seek certain answers in face of problem situations, which make it possible to verify the skills and types of relationships that the individual is able to establish with the environment”.

What are the IQ values

Once the result is done, it is necessary to know how to interpret it. The neuropsychologist explains the values ​​found: “When a person undergoes an IQ test and achieves a result between 115 and 129, he is above average. Gifted from 130 to 144 points and genius above 144 points”.

The neuropsychologist points out the characteristics of people with high IQ. “People with high abilities, or gifted, or even geniuses, can have a super normal behavior socially. However, they will certainly present a greater speed in data processing”.

For parents and guardians who want to assess their children’s IQ, there are no obstacles for them to pass the tests. “Children can be tested and confirmed that they have a high IQ and/or high skills”, he adds. “With the result in hand, parents can look for the best schools that will allow the full development of the little ones, which will help a lot in building a bright future for them, as they will feel challenged and will be able to further develop their abilities” , concludes.

wonder boy

With an IQ of 140, the little prodigy is currently the youngest Brazilian member of Mensa, the international association of high-IQ people. With the support of the consultancy of Fabiano de Abreu, also a Mensa member, neuroscientist, PhD and Phd in neurosciences, Gustavo was advised to take the association test outside Brazil.

“The association in Brazil does not accept children for the time being. So, we did it at the international where it was approved. Now we follow several guidelines that, God willing, will bring future results for Gustavo’s life”, explains Luciane Saldanha, Gustavo’s mother.

For the neuroscientist, Gustavo’s case proves his thesis on the importance of brain plasticity. “Intelligence has a genetic precursor and the phenotype results in a development that suggests clues that can be passed on to the next generation. Hence the importance of educational level, reading, learning to develop a population”, explains Abreu.