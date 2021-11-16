Elderly woman is murdered by her own son in the José Bonifácio neighborhood, in Fortaleza – Segurança

An old woman was killed by his own son this Monday (15), in the José Bonifácio neighborhood, in Fortaleza. According to witnesses, the victim was stabbed by at least 20 stab wounds by the suspect, who was later captured in the Antônio Bezerra neighborhood.

According to street vendor Nelson Sousa, father of the suspect, identified as Joelson de Sousa Silva, the son had not appeared at the couple’s residence, on Rua Joaquim Magalhães, for four days. The lack of whereabouts left his mother, identified as Maria Luiza da Silva Magalhães, worried.

The suspect was, according to the father, hearing impaired and made use of controlled medication. According to witnesses, however, he was not disabled and was not wandering the streets.

When he got home from work, the street vendor found his son quite bewildered at the gate of the house. At the scene, Joelson still tried to take the keys to his father’s house, but he couldn’t and decided to run away.

According to the seller, the son left with only a backpack and the clothes on his back, still stained with blood.

Without understanding, the elderly man entered the house and found his wife’s body covered by a sheet. “When I opened here to get in the car [usado no trabalho de vendas], when I approached there, my wife was inside the house. I saw something I didn’t want to see,” he reported.

After the seller screamed in despair, neighbors called the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) to the spot.

Local residents are helping to clean up the crime scene and providing assistance to the widower, who is very nervous about the case.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the woman’s body was found with injuries caused by sharp instrument.

The Forensic Inspection of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) was at the scene of the occurrence to carry out the first surveys on the death. The 8th Precinct of the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP) initiated an investigation into the case.

At the time, PCCE and PMCE teams searched the region in order to locate the suspect.

Catch

Subtitle:

Item was seized by agents with the suspect Photograph:

disclosure/GMF

The suspect was captured in the bus terminal of the Antônio Bezerra neighborhood. Municipal Guard agents arrested the man, who was carrying a knife. The item’s blade was still stained with blood at the time.