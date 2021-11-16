Election in Argentina: understand how the government is after the defeat of the left – International

The election held on Sunday at Argentina to partially renew Congress confirmed the defeat predicted by polls by the Frente de Todos, an alliance that supports the president’s government Alberto Fernandez.

The coalition of Peronists and Kirchnerists lost a majority in the Senate, which had been controlled by this political force for 38 years, which will affect the approval of government bills.

The government kept the largest bench in the Chamber of Deputies, but for only one seat, which should make it difficult to approve projects that require a large majority.

The new power map in Congress will accompany Fernández until 2023, in a complex scenario, aggravated by an economic crisis that has not been easing for three years.

The election renewed half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate. It is the first time since the return of democracy in 1983 that a Peronist government has experienced this political scenario, according to analysts. The low voter turnout (71%) was also historic, according to official data.

The election result also showed that the government and the opposition party Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change) will now have practically the same number of votes in the Chamber of Deputies — 118 for the ruling party Frente de Todos and 117 for the opposition, which it should make it difficult to approve projects that require a large majority.

Former president Mauricio Macri’s centre-right opposition front, Together for Change, led the vote in most of the 23 provinces and in the capital, but the Frente de Todos managed to recover partially from the primaries held in September, when it suffered a defeat considered overwhelming.

Overall, the Macrist coalition had 41.97% of the votes, the Peronists and Kirchnerists, 33.57%, and the remaining 24.46% of the votes split between other left and right forces.

There was a greater distribution of votes among smaller parties and, in relation to the 2019 presidential election, the two main political forces came out smaller: Fernandez’s Frente de Todos, with 5.2 million fewer votes, and Together for Change, of Macri, with 1.170 million less.

The exact redistribution of congressional seats has not yet been closed and depends on alliances.

In the 72-seat Senate, chaired by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, the government would lose six of its 15 seats that were at stake and move to 35, instead of the current 41.

The Together for Change coalition would gain five seats and move to 34, with the other three seats controlled by independents. In any case, the loss of the absolute majority will make it more difficult for the Fernández government to negotiate its projects.

In the Chamber, of the 257 seats, the estimate is that the government will lose only two of its 120 deputies, leaving 118, while the center-right opposition would go from 115 to 117.

In the capital, a stronghold of the conservative opposition, the party advance freedom, led by far-right economist Javier Milei, who was a candidate for the first term of deputy, won 17% of the votes, against 13% obtained in the September primaries. With that, Milei pulled the vote of the party, which elected five federal deputies, and took the ultra-right to Congress for the first time.

Fernández’s speech

After the first results, Fernández released a recorded statement, in which he acknowledged having made mistakes and called for “constructive dialogue” with the opposition.

“Argentina has been advancing. Even with difficulties, we are getting to our feet. We must prioritize national agreements, consensus among the great majorities to agree an agenda. A responsible and open opposition to dialogue is a patriotic opposition. And we need that patriotism.”

After broadcasting his statement to the nation, Fernández went to the headquarters of the front of all, where, despite the defeat, he tried to give a positive tone to his speech.

He celebrated the increase in votes in the province of Buenos Aires, in relation to the primaries, and the 25% of votes obtained by the government in the capital. “I want to thank all the Argentines who went to vote. Democracy is beautiful, and there is nothing more beautiful than being able to listen to the people on this day when the people vote”, he said.

“Peronism has the culture of turning defeat into victory. It is part of its culture, of its speech. And this Wednesday march, which was announced by the president, was already scheduled before the elections,” said political analyst Ricardo Rouvier to the BBC.

Peronism is the political movement founded in the 1940s by former president Juan Domingo Perón (1895-1974) and which governed Argentina for much of its recent history. Fernández and his vice president, former president Cristina Kirchner, who now presides over the Senate, are part of Peronism, despite the different nuances and ideological lines that divide it.

With the legislative ones, Fernández sought to ensure governability for the next two years of his term, while a large part of the candidates are already thinking about running for the presidency in 2023.

Despite the speech, Fernández will have difficulties to face the difficult economic and social situation in Argentina, which includes high inflation, with an index of 3.5% in October alone and 41.8% accumulated this year, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec).

In the first half of the year, registered poverty was 40.6%, according to Indec. The economic and social situation in Argentina already marked components of crisis and was aggravated during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In addition, Argentina contracted a billion dollar debt with the International Monetary Fund during the administration of former president Macri, and is trying to restructure this debt, which represents the largest loan ever granted by the IMF.

The main installments of this debt of US$57 billion, of which Argentina received US$44 billion, are due in March of next year and the government does not have enough dollars to meet the payment.

punishment vote

the former president Mauricio Macri, the opposition’s main reference, said that “these next two years will be difficult” and, in a tone of victory, guaranteed that his coalition “will act with great responsibility, helping to make the transition as orderly as possible.”

The result was seen as a “punishment” vote against the Fernández government for unemployment and other hardships that accompanied a 10 percent drop in the Argentine economy last year, along with continued high inflation.

María Eugenia Vidal, leader of the opposition coalition elected to the Chamber of Deputies of the city of Buenos Aires, said she was moved by the result.

“Millions of Argentines across the country said ‘enough’… They said ‘enough’ and defeated the sadness, the frustration, the anger,” said Vidal./AFP, AP and REUTERS