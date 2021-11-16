Elections in Venezuela could signal Maduro’s future – News

Venezuela’s regional and municipal elections take place on Sunday (21) amid a political and social crisis unprecedented in the history of the Latin American country.

Nicolás Maduro’s regime, widely criticized by the international community and questioned for real political freedom and judiciary from Venezuela, has the chance to show the world a country with democratic streaks and a conciliatory tone.

This is what the director of Ilaesp (Latin American Institute of Economy, Society and Politics), Fábio Borges, believes, citing that the participation of the opposition and international observers can bring Venezuela to a new beginning.

“The novelty of this election is that the opposition will legitimize this election and will participate with force in the vote. There is also a greater openness for international observers, which does not guarantee that the election will be free, totally legitimate, that everything will go well, but within an impasse that lasts for years, it is an advance.”

For the director of Ilaesp, the economic and political crisis in Venezuela was caused both by the left, which is in power with Maduro, and by the right, which proclaimed Juan Guaidó as interim president of the country — with support from the international community.

“[Estas eleições são] an advance that has a lot to do with the suffering that Venezuelans have been going through in the last ten years, with many internal problematic processes, but also with external pressures and interventions. It is a scenario that generated a humanitarian crisis in South America”, says Borges.

Weakening of the Mature government

The serious social crisis that Venezuela is experiencing has weakened the Maduro government, which could experience this in numbers in this month’s elections. Still, Borges points out that the left has a majority in the country and that a shift to the right could be far away.

“In the last elections, the right has been getting stronger and restructuring in Venezuela, while Maduro has been losing credibility”, explains Pimenta, while pointing out that the Venezuelan president still has broad support. “It is not a majority that is purely the result of political and social manipulations. or voters. Many people still have an ideological affinity with Bolivarianism and Chavismo.”

the weakening of Mature worsens at a time when Latin America is divided between left and right. According to Borges, it is possible to see this bipolarization in other countries in the region, such as Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru.

“I would say that, as in other Latin American countries, where we have nations split in two, the extremes are disputing vote for vote in each election. […] We have a divided continent and I think the case of Venezuela will demonstrate this, I hope this does not harm the legitimacy of the election.”

The approval of the election by international observers, the government and the opposition is essential for Venezuela to try to return to a positive role in South America. These results could be a first step towards the country’s reconciliation.

For the specialist, the result of the ballots should also be considered by political trends as a possibility of self-criticism, which can guide the next actions of the left and right in Venezuela.

“If the right eventually wins, which can happen, the left has to make a huge self-criticism of what went wrong in this project of socialism in the 21st century, in the important social projects, in this Venezuelan foreign policy that had some interesting points. Despite all this, the result was a tremendous humanitarian crisis.”

“On the other hand, I think the right has to stop boycotting the elections they don’t win. It is not a right that has a lot of democratic conviction”, emphasizes Borges.

Legitimacy of elections could bring US and Venezuela closer together



The United States is one of the countries that put the most pressure on the Maduro government, both with public criticism and in promoting economic sanctions that end up isolating the South American country.

Borges says that Venezuela’s important role in the international scenario of production of oil-derived products makes a rapprochement with the North Americans palpable.

“It’s not utopian [uma reaproximação dos países]. Normally Venezuela and the United States had a very close relationship. This period we are witnessing is more the exception to diplomatic standards between countries than the rule. They always had good relationships.”

Although he believes in the commercial and diplomatic rapprochement between nations, Borges says that the process will happen gradually, in a format similar to what Barack Obama had with Cuba.