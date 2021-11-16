Electric Renault Kwid arrives in Brazil in 2022 and wants to be the cheapest

O Renault Kwid is currently the cheapest car in Brazil, priced from R$ 48,790. For the French brand will launch in 2022 a version of its popular rechargeable plugs. The news was confirmed by the CEO of the Renault group, Luca de Meo. For the first time in his term, the executive was in Brazil to visit the company’s facilities.

During a visit to the industrial complex in São José dos Pinhais, in Paraná, Luca de Meo reaffirmed that Renault will “position itself in the highest segments of the market”, and that “the same will happen in Brazil”. In addition, the CEO spoke about plans to advance the electrification of the brand’s range in the country and also in the South America region.

“Brazil is a strategic market for Renault. We are going to use all our technological assets of 10 years of experience in electric vehicles, which puts us at the forefront in this segment”, said Luca de Meo.

Renault/Disclosure

How will the electric Kwid be

With release guaranteed for 2022, the Renault Kwid ZE (acronym for “zero emissions”) will be made about Chinese twin brother, City K-ZE. The battery-powered version appeared in 2019, at the Shanghai Motor Show, but as an exclusive model for the Chinese market. However, since then, the possibility of the electric Kwid coming to Brazil has been raised.

with the imminent Renault Kwid restyle, expected for next December, the electric Kwid will have, therefore, the same look as the new Brazilian line. In this way, it will be the perfect time for the arrival of the electric version. According to Luca de Meo, the Brazilian model will have differences in style and mechanics compared to the Chinese one.

Renault/Disclosure

In China, the City K-ZE brings an electric motor with 44 hp of power and a maximum torque of 12.1 mkgf. With it, the hatch reaches a top speed of 104 km/h and has autonomy to run about 200 km with full batteries. For Brazil, the brand should use a stronger engine, which is closer in performance to the 70 hp of the current 1.0 flex.

Regarding embedded technologies, the electric Kwid will be much less refined than the Zoe e-Tech, launched here in early 2021. For an affordable price, it will come with basics, such as air conditioning, electric steering, ABS brakes, and front and side airbags. Can gain stability control. Multimedia, on the other hand, will have a larger screen and more connectivity with smartphones.