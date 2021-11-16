Elon Musk offends Bernie Sanders: ‘I forget he’s alive’

“I keep forgetting you’re still alive.” This is the comment that the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, left on the twitter of Bernie Sanders, a US Democrat who is calling for higher taxation on the owners of large fortunes.

On Saturday (13), Sanders published: “We must demand that the extremely rich pay a fair share. Period.” The Democrat is 80 years old and ran in the party’s caucuses for being president of the United States in 2020, having given up his candidacy for current president Joe Biden.

The response from the founder and president of Tesla and SpaceX was considered funny by some netizens and disrespectful by others.

Musk again teased Sanders in the same post: “Want me to sell more shares, Bernie? Just tell me.”

Last week, Musk sold $6.9 billion (about R$37.6 billion) in Tesla shares, according to documents released by the SEC (United States Securities and Exchange Commission). The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million shares of the electric vehicle maker, of which 4.2 million were under the management of a fund.

Democrats want to pass higher tax on billionaires

Bernie Sanders is one of the most active voices in the US in the movement to raise taxes on the rich.

Democrats are working to pass a new tax on US billionaires, aimed at financing a $3.2 trillion package of investment and social spending proposed by Joe Biden.

For Elon Musk, who would be directly affected, the measure would have bad consequences for the economy.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) defends that governments increase the progressiveness of the tax burden towards the growth of public indebtedness, as a result of measures to respond to the pandemic.