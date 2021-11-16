Embraer closes sale of up to 6 new E175 E1s to Overland Airways





Embraer announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, the sale of three new E175 jets to Nigeria’s Overland Airways, with purchase rights for another three aircraft of the same model. The 88-seat aircraft, with a premium-class cabin configuration, will begin shipping in 2023. The contract value is US$299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised.

These aircraft will increase domestic flights and make it possible to expand the company’s regional routes. “We are confident that this is the right time to invest, as regional aviation has had an optimistic post-pandemic recovery. Our customers will truly enjoy all the comforts of the E175, and we appreciate our partnership with Embraer,” said Captain Edward Boyo, President and CEO of Overland Airways.

“We are proud to partner with Overland and support their regional expansion. We are seeing long-term growing demand for correctly sized aircraft to provide profitable domestic connections in Nigeria’, said César Pereira, Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

During the pandemic, the E175 has been a vital tool for many regional airlines as they are well suited to rebuilding the air network, improving frequencies and efficiently adding capacity to meet gradually recovering demand.

Embraer Information



