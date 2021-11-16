Emergency assistance enters the final payment streak; see the calendar

In the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, the Brazilian government launched Emergency Aid to mitigate the socioeconomic impacts of the virus. The benefit was administered by Caixa Econômica Federal.

To pay the aid, the government uses the Caixa Tem application. In it, the transfer is received in a digital savings account. About 40% of the Brazilian population received the benefit from the federal government.

We are in the final week of Emergency Relief payments. The program offered monthly payments to vulnerable beneficiaries such as those served by Bolsa Família, informal workers and other individuals in vulnerable groups.

About 75 million people were reached by the emergency benefit. The main Brazilian social security registration system, CadÚnico, registered only around 27 million people.

Everyone who was not on CadÚnico had to use the Emergency Aid application to apply, go through a government-administered screening.

Last week’s Emergency Aid calendar

As mentioned above, payment continues to be made by Caixa Tem. Digital social savings allow the beneficiary to make unlimited transfers between Caixa accounts. In addition, up to three monthly transactions can be made to other banks.

There is a limit of R$600 per movement and R$1 thousand per day. The savings account can also be used to pay slips and purchase items with a digital card and QR Code.

Check the calendar of last payments of Emergency Assistance: