Emirates orders two new Boeing 777F and four 777-300ERSF





During the Dubai Airshow, Emirates informed that it has ordered two Boeing 777F and four B777-300ERSF (the latter refers to a passenger-to-cargo conversion carried out by Israel Aerospace Industries – IAI), reported partner website Aviacionline.

Neither Emirates nor Boeing disclosed delivery dates for the two freighters. However, according to the IAI, the B777-300ERs will undergo conversion at Etihad Airways’ MRO hub in Abu Dhabi with the process expected to start in early 2023. The deal still has room for more aircraft, the airlines said. parts.

“Emirates plays a key role in delivering critical products to customers and consumers globally through the available capacity of our widebody fleet, the reach of our global network and the advanced infrastructure at our Dubai hub.”, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President and CEO of Emirates Airlin.

“Today, we are pleased to announce a $1 billion investment to further expand our freighter capacity. This reinforces our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers and reflects our confidence in our future growth and status as one of the largest air freight carriers in the world.”

Emirates currently has a fleet of 10 Boeing 777F jets.



