end between Flamengo and Palmeiras may have a ‘full house’, according to the newspaper

According to the newspaper ovation, of Uruguay, the Uruguayan stadiums can return to 100% capacity of the public, which could lead to changes in the final of the Libertadores

Flamengo and palm trees will dispute the final of the Libertadores Conmebol at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, a match that will be broadcast by the FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

This Tuesday (16), the two teams will be able to receive important news about the audience at the stadium.

According to the newspaper ovation, the local Ministry of Health and the National Sports Department must release 100% of the capacity for the match.

At the time, Conmebol has put up for sale the equivalent of 75% of the stadium’s total capacity, with the possible flexibility due to the calm situation of the fight against the pandemic in Uruguay.

In the final of Libertadores 2020, in Maracanã, due to the situation of the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, only 10% of the stadium’s capacity was released and distributed to guests.

The document from the Uruguayan Public Ministry must state, however, that, for 100% of the stadium to be occupied, people must be immunized.