Enderson Moreira reveals advice to Rafael Navarro about future at Botafogo

The goal of access had to be his: Rafael Navarro. The 99 shirt scored Botafogo’s winning goal over Operário this Monday and scored his 14th in Serie B. The center forward has an agreement underway with Minnesota United, but coach Enderson Moreira still believes in a renewal and revealed some advice to the young man 21 years old.

– I talk to him, there is a huge intention of the club to renew. I told him that the things that look pretty good at first might not be the best choices. He will think carefully to make the best decision, I hope he can continue. It’s a place where he’s already conquered space and the fan’s affection, it’s very difficult to win in any club he goes to from now on. It’s a difficult decision for him, but I hope he makes the decision to renew and continue giving joy to Botafogo fans – Enderson stated at the press conference.

– I don’t like to talk about an athlete individually, the whole group was very deserving of the achievement. Of course we have players who stand out. Navarro is a boy, a young athlete, it’s his first full season as a professional. The young man, you always have this question of not knowing what he can give you, and it was a very positive surprise. He was a very important player, dedicated, he was always our first scorer there – praised the captain alvinegro.

Rafael Navarro is the leader of Serie B in direct participations in goals, with 14 goals and seven assists. However, with the contract ending in December and conversations stuck due to a renewal, the tendency is for him to sign a three-year contract with Minnesota United (USA), receiving only US$ 1.5 million in gloves (R$ 8.2 million) .