Evaristo Costa Sues CNN Brasil After Sudden Dismissal, Columnist Says | celebrities

Evaristo Costa reproduction
Published 11/15/2021 5:19 PM
Evaristo was hired in June 2019 by CNN Brasil and spent 9 months on the channel as an anchor, on the CNN Originals program. He was fired after returning from his vacation. Without being communicated, his program was taken off the grid.
The journalist even wrote a long outburst on his Instagram at the time, claiming that the team was unprepared.
“Since the 1st of September I found out that I am no longer part of CNN. Yes I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the network’s new program call I noticed the lack of my program. I called to find out why and I went informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services. It’s the game! ‘Your will be done,'” he wrote at the time.
The report is by Camila Cetrone, from iG.