Evaristo Costa Sues CNN Brasil After Sudden Dismissal, Columnist Says | celebrities

Published 11/15/2021 5:19 PM

Rio – In September of this year, journalist Evaristo Costa was suddenly fired from CNN Brasil by telephone. The case gained repercussions and did not please Evaristo, who is now filing a lawsuit against the station. According to Ricardo Feltrin, columnist at UOL, the process is for moral and material damages, in addition to professional disrespect.

Evaristo was hired in June 2019 by CNN Brasil and spent 9 months on the channel as an anchor, on the CNN Originals program. He was fired after returning from his vacation. Without being communicated, his program was taken off the grid.

The journalist even wrote a long outburst on his Instagram at the time, claiming that the team was unprepared.

“Since the 1st of September I found out that I am no longer part of CNN. Yes I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the network’s new program call I noticed the lack of my program. I called to find out why and I went informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services. It’s the game! ‘Your will be done,'” he wrote at the time.

The report is by Camila Cetrone, from iG.