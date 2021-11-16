Fábio Faria announces partnership with Elon Musk to bring internet to the Amazon

BRASILIA — At dawn this Tuesday, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, announced on his Twitter account that he is seeking a partnership with South African billionaire Elon Musk. According to the minister, the aim is to connect rural schools and ‘”protect” the Amazon. The minister is passing through the United States, where he met with the SpaceX representative.
Coming soon, @elonmusk will be in Brazil to connect rural schools and protect the Amazon using SpaceX/Starlink technology. we do not @govbr there is no optimism and no pessimism, we make it happen!!! I believe in Brazil!!🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/qjEUAPAlBc
Elon Musk is world renowned for founding and leading the electric car companies SpaceX and Tesla. Spacex is a space company with about 4,500 low-altitude orbiting satellites. The category includes equipment that is in orbit at up to 2,000 kilometers in altitude, in a new modality to provide internet in remote areas.
According to the Brazilian minister, the partnership with the space company will also help to preserve the Amazon. Faria informed that the idea is that the internet coverage in the place will facilitate the monitoring carried out by the government.
During the visit to the United States, Faria visited the SpaceX factory, located in California, and met with the company’s director of operations, Gwynne Shotwell. The meeting with Musk took place in Texas.
Musk’s company plans to invest $30 billion in a project called Starlink, which is putting satellites into orbit to provide Internet to nearly 70,000 users.
SpaceX signed a partnership with Chile in July to make internet available to two cities in the country. To make the connection, the company distributed satellite signal reception kits, which will allow free access services for a year. The cost of the project must be absorbed by the municipalities.
The minister also met with representatives of the British company OneWeb, which operates in the same sector as SpaceX. The meeting took place last Thursday during COP26.
According to the Ministry of Communications, the permission for the use of low-orbit satellites is an administrative coordination process carried out by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Both SpaceX and OneWeb have already asked Anatel for a license to operate in the country.