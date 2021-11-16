Fábio Faria announces partnership with Elon Musk to bring internet to the Amazon

BRASILIA — At dawn this Tuesday, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, announced on his Twitter account that he is seeking a partnership with South African billionaire Elon Musk. According to the minister, the aim is to connect rural schools and ‘”protect” the Amazon. The minister is passing through the United States, where he met with the SpaceX representative.

In Portugal: Speaking ‘Brazilian’ at school is a concern for parents and a problem for students

Coming soon, @elonmusk will be in Brazil to connect rural schools and protect the Amazon using SpaceX/Starlink technology.

we do not @govbr there is no optimism and no pessimism, we make it happen!!!

I believe in Brazil!!🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/qjEUAPAlBc — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) November 16, 2021

Elon Musk is world renowned for founding and leading the electric car companies SpaceX and Tesla. Spacex is a space company with about 4,500 low-altitude orbiting satellites. The category includes equipment that is in orbit at up to 2,000 kilometers in altitude, in a new modality to provide internet in remote areas.

According to the Brazilian minister, the partnership with the space company will also help to preserve the Amazon. Faria informed that the idea is that the internet coverage in the place will facilitate the monitoring carried out by the government.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Under Armor, by Vulcabrás, launched models of sneakers, such as the Phantom 2, with a chip on the sole that connects to the Map My Run brand application via Bluetooth. The app helps improve running by notifying the consumer’s headset if stride frequency and foot-on-the-ground timing are correct. Photo: Tomas Arthuzzi / Publicity Oral-B launched the Genius X electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence that helps with brushing. By mobile, the app generates a graph with the progress of brushing, advises and allows you to customize the settings. The app indicates the areas and the correct time that should be brushed. Photo: Disclosure In the lines of Nespresso, the application updates the software, chooses the size of the coffee and schedules the extractions. Some models have the ability to be accessed by any smartphone by scanning the QR Code via a cloud system called Skyline. The machines have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Photo: Disclosure Multilaser expands its portfolio beyond smart light bulbs and sockets and launches an electronic babysitter integrated to its platform called LIV, which allows remote operation through an application. Photo: Disclosure Philips Wallita will launch a fryer that will talk to a nutrition app, with tips and recipes. It will be possible to monitor the food preparation time by cell phone based on personalized data. Photo: Disclosure Beauty tech Foreo has launched Bear, a device that works through an application and allows you to treat facial skin. Through the cell phone, it is possible to trigger low-intensity electrostimulation microcurrents so that the cells are refreshed, allowing for a healthier appearance. Photo: Disclosure In the classic game Detetive, by Estrela Toys, participants combine the stages of the board with the functionality of a mobile application. Thus, through the app, the QR Code reads the crime and the cell phone receives a call with a tip to unravel the mystery. Photo: Disclosure Estrela launches the game Detectives of the Blue Building (DPA) for Children’s Day, in which the wizards give missions via apps to the detectives, who are on the board Photo: Disclosure Under Armor, by Vulcabrás, launched models of sneakers, such as the Phantom 2, with a chip on the sole that connects to the Map My Run brand application via Bluetooth, which even comes with a symbol Photo: Tomas Arthuzzi / promotion

During the visit to the United States, Faria visited the SpaceX factory, located in California, and met with the company’s director of operations, Gwynne Shotwell. The meeting with Musk took place in Texas.

With the pandemic: Dinner on the dunes, arrival by helicopter, luxury ecotourism gains space in Brazil

Musk’s company plans to invest $30 billion in a project called Starlink, which is putting satellites into orbit to provide Internet to nearly 70,000 users.

SpaceX signed a partnership with Chile in July to make internet available to two cities in the country. To make the connection, the company distributed satellite signal reception kits, which will allow free access services for a year. The cost of the project must be absorbed by the municipalities.

Pix: Returns Mechanism Starts Working Today

The minister also met with representatives of the British company OneWeb, which operates in the same sector as SpaceX. The meeting took place last Thursday during COP26.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the permission for the use of low-orbit satellites is an administrative coordination process carried out by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Both SpaceX and OneWeb have already asked Anatel for a license to operate in the country.