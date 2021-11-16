Fans point out Murilo Huff’s tattoo in honor of Marília Mendonça: “Very cute”

Fans of Marília Mendonça notice the symbol of the artist’s last tour tattooed on one of the singer’s arms

It seems, Murilo Huff made a beautiful tribute to Marília Mendonça and eternalized the mother of his son, who died in a plane crash, in his skin.

On social media, fans of the singer shared a click where her former partner appears holding the couple’s heir, Leo, and you can see in one of her arms the drawing of the artist’s last tour, all corners.

The drawing is about two arrows crossed, containing some symbols that represent the singer. After the tragic accident, the blonde’s team changed some of these symbols and changed the name into Forever in Everywheres.

In their profiles, suspicious of the tribute, followers were moved: “More than ever he has her tattooed on him”, “If this tattoo is true, he has her tattooed on his heart and skin”, said some of them.

The singer’s tattoo was visible during his participation in the interview given by the owner Ruth, mother of Mendonça, to the fantastico, last Sunday (14).

Look:

Yeah, and I also noticed that Murilo made a tattoo in honor of her, he didn't have this tattoo before! — Larissa Furlanetti🌸(MURILO HUFF FAN) (@LarissaFurlane8) November 15, 2021 It seems that Murilo made this tattoo here 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/CBjF3RjyxF — ems ⭐️🦊 (@starfoxyrry) November 15, 2021 I swear❤️🥺 it looks like Murilo made a tattoo for Lila

More than ever he has her tattooed on him 🥺❤️‍🩹

I love them so much there pic.twitter.com/6QngFZwxLc — Marizinha huff• (@Rainbowmurilia) November 15, 2021 the muril made a tattoo with the symbol from every corner 😭 — julia (@br_espos) November 15, 2021

FELT THE PRESENCE

marisa moved her followers this Monday (15) when talking about the first show that she and her sister, mahara, they did in place of Marília.

On social networks, the singer shared a video of the presentation the duo made in Lorena — São Paulo, and said that it was a great responsibility to take on this moment, but guaranteed that she felt the presence of her longtime friend there.