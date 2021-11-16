Fans rock GTA Trilogy with low scores on Metacritic

Players expected more from the definitive version

One of the most anticipated titles of November was without a shadow of a doubt Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the game that stirs players’ nostalgia and brings three of the main games in the series, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

However, with his arrival on November 11th, it came to light that the changes made by the Rockstar Games in the games they were not as the players had expected, with that, several analyzes with very low marks for the game started to be fired on the internet. O Metacritic, a leading analytics aggregator counts an extremely high number of user complaints, causing the game to have an average user rating of 0.5.

Versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch were analyzed



Check out some of the posts from users on the platform below.

“This is not a definitive edition. A horrible remaster that changes things for the worse, has terrible performance and is full of graphical errors. A simple download of the PC version from years ago would have been much better, this game is unfinished and rushed Music tracks are also missing.The fact that Rockstar deliberately hid this game, did not preview, did not release game footage, and did not send review copies shows that they knew it was bad.Rockstar cynically trusted the people who ordered hoping to get the game they remembered, not this mess halfway.” – ExMassEffectFan

“Bad graphics, terrible gameplay, very high price, too bad for a company like Rockstar to release something like that” – Math Baptist



“This game is rubbish, the characters are terribly poorly designed, with a lot of bugs and glitches and it’s definitely not worth it as a full price game”– Danny0

“If this is the definitive edition, then I must play the PS2 version. DON’T BUY THIS GAME! Bugs all over the place, horrible characters, removed coop in San Andreas, removed missions in Vice City, unrealistic distances, bugs in missions and that’s it just the beginning. This remaster is horrible, and Rockstar should be ashamed to release such a bad version of these industry-changing games.” – Carioca73

Many complaints cite the fact that the company has hidden images and game information until its release, others even cite the new versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 made by capcom, which brought a huge evolution compared to the originals, but one of the main complaints is due to the amount charged in the game for what it offers.

And you, do you think these criticisms that are being made for the new versions of the games are fair? what did you think of GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition? Participate in the comments with your opinion

