Farm 13: Dynho Alves is immune to farm dynamism

This Sunday night, November 14th, Dynho Alves gained a curious immunity that may have changed the course of the next farm in “A Fazenda 13”. The pawn is immune to Remains One. That is, it can still be voted by the house or nominated by the farmer, Gui Araújo, as the influencer is the singer’s best friend, he only runs the risk of getting in the hot seat for the house vote. It’s almost a general immunity.

He won a dynamic with Dayane Alves after two model errors. Then, he guaranteed the card that gave him immunity in accordance with Rich Melquiades and Aline Mineiro.

In addition, the pawn will also have a leading role in the formation of the marble, because it will distribute the Powers of the Red Flame and the Yellow Flame – he keeps one and gives another to a fellow member of the game. Can we say it’s Dynho’s night to shine? Perhaps yes. The formation of Roça takes place next Tuesday, November 16th.

The dynamic was transmitted only to PlayPlus subscribers. Record TV audiences only watch the result on Monday, November 15th.

UNDERSTAND THE GAME

Normally, Record TV prepares a kind of Discord Game for pedestrians on Sunday nights. Last week, they didn’t have any extra activities of the kind and, this Sunday, November 14th, they participated in an award-winning dynamic. No cause for the moment.

In pairs, they needed to look at two. cards, find the repeated image and run to a barrel, where they picked up a stick. Whoever arrived first had to say which design was the right one; if he got it right, he would score a point. Each pair played three rounds and whoever scored the most points went on to the next stage.

Some moments marked the game, such as Dayane Mello and Dynho Alves. The international top model confused a jaguar with a tiger and a hippopotamus with a rhino, giving the singer two points. In turn, Rich Melquiades he couldn’t say whirlpool or barn in the two races he won against Sthe Matos. So he described the images and took the stitches.

Finally, the comedian, Aline and Dynho won. The singer gained immunity in the dynamics of Resta One; the ex-panicat the power of double voting and the ex-MTV the R$10,000.

