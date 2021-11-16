Fast-paced DeRozan and Jokic’s Lonely Glow: The NBA Round | nba

The Chicago Bulls were not aware of a Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James. And, for that, it had another inspired performance by DeMar DeRozan. Fast-paced, the franchise’s big name this early season was the highlight of the NBA night. The round also featured a show of effects play and the solitary glow of Nikola Jokic, who didn’t prevent the Denver Nuggets’ defeat.
DeMar DeRozan in action for the Bulls against the Lakers — Photo: Getty Images
In 35 minutes on court, DeRozan scored 38 points and secured the Bulls’ victory against the Lakers on Monday night. The star, one of the biggest names of the season so far, once again shone in the Chicago team’s triumph. It was DeRozan’s fourth game with 35+ points this month alone.
The Chicago victory was also honored by Alex Caruso. Former Lakers player, the point guard was honored by the local fans in his reunion with the Los Angeles team. There was even a double in the stands!
Nikola Jokic tried very hard, but he couldn’t prevent the Nuggets from losing to the Mavericks. With 35 points, he saw Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic command the good game of the Mavs.
Ja Morant runs Grizzlies
The night also had the glow of Ja Morant, who led the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets.
Check out other highlights of the night:
Clarke’s air bridge in the Grizzlies victory over the Rockets:
Deandre Ayton’s air bridge in the Suns victory over the Wolves:
Bulls warm-up felt more like a dunking contest:
KCP calibrated in Wizards victory over Pelicans:
Thompson’s stump + Barnes’s dunk in the Kings victory over the Pistons:
Tyler Herro’s hit sequence in Heat’s victory over Thunder: