Father of boy who died after being injured at Travis Scott festival talks about tragedy

Before the 9-year-old boy’s death was confirmed, the child’s father spoke about the tragedy

Before the death of young Travis Scott fan was confirmed today (15), the father of Ezra Blount – the nine-year-old boy who was trampled during the Astroworld tragedy – spoke publicly on Thursday for the first time about what happened at the festival by Travis Scott in Houston.

In a conversation with ABC Houston, Treston Blount said his son has become a huge fan of the rapper through his partnerships with the game Fortnite and fast food chain McDonald’s. “[Ezra] was amazed. He was ready to go to the show,” Treston said. “When I found out he was a huge fan [de Scott], I thought: Yes, we have to go, we have to go see Travis live”.

Treston said he and Ezra stayed further back from the crowd at the Astroworld Festival “because the front of the stage can get a little wild,” but once Scott’s set began, they were swept away by the crowd’s wave. “Everything was cool, for a split second,” said Treston, “it was like a horror movie.”

“I was screaming ‘I can’t breathe,’ there were other people around me saying they couldn’t breathe. It was definitely a time when I didn’t know what else to do,” said Treston.

Treston fell to the ground unconscious while Treston was trampled; the nine-year-old boy was removed from the crowd by a good Samaritan. When Treston finally woke up, he was notified that his son was in the hospital and received a photo of his son in an induced coma. “Just seeing him in this condition … I just wasn’t ready for it.”

“I could tell he was down,” added Treston. “I’m not ready to lose my son at all. We still have a lot to live for… this is my boy.”

Treston’s grandmother Tericia, a nurse, previously told Rolling Stone: “It’s horrible. We’re just hanging on, trying to stay strong. He has kidney, lung and liver injuries. Basically, the entire organ suffered damage. He had a cardiac arrest. Your heart is weak and sore too. And his brain is swollen and he’s in a medically induced coma. They’re just trying to keep him comfortable and trying to figure out a plan to save him. They tried to take the medications that keep him stopped, but it didn’t work. We’re in that place now, just hoping for the best despite all the negative information.”

Earlier this week, Treston’s family filed a negligence lawsuit against Live Nation and Scott seeking at least $1 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the show’s organizers were unable to disrupt Scott’s performance for at least 40 minutes after city officials declared the scene a “mass casualty event” and that Treston was “trampled and catastrophically injured” as a result.